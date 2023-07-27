Gracie Hunt Slips Into A Bikini & Swims With Sharks For Shark Week

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt threw her bikini behind Shark Week on Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress, who has been getting in the mix on just about everything on social media lately, shared some content of herself taking a swim with some sharks.

This isn’t the first time the model shared some footage of herself swimming with sharks. Back in April, Gracie shared a video for Earth Day taking a dip in the very same bikini that made an appearance yesterday.

“This Earth Day, remember that the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it,” she said in the caption. “Let’s all do our part.”

The heiress’ latest shark content came mid-Shark Week and included a Discovery tag for good measure. She captioned the pictures from her swim with sharks, “Diving right into….Shark Week➡️.”

“Who else looks forward to it every year?! Thanks @discovery for mesmerizing and traumatizing all of us with amazing content!”

The recycling of the content does raise a few questions. Was this the plan all along? Is Jason Momoa’s star power not enough alone to carry an entire week of programming?

Is Gracie just a really big fan and noticed there wasn’t the Michael Phelps racing a shark level of hype surrounding this year’s version of the longest-running cable television programming event in history?

Gracie Hunt Will Be Found Where The Content Is

Whether requested or not, Gracie throwing an assist the mass media company’s way isn’t all that surprising. She’s been flexing her influencer muscles a lot this offseason.

When she hasn’t been lighting up Instagram from a vacation or Chiefs event, the 24-year-old has been hitting up Taylor Swift concerts and joining in on the latest influencer trends.

This is what being the face of a franchise looks like. Well the face of a franchise that’s grown up in the social media age. Everything can be turned into content if the lighting is right.