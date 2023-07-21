Gracie Hunt Gets In On The Latest Influencer Trend & Shares Her ‘Barbie Vibes’ Content On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Apparently nobody is immune from the power of Barbie. Not even Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. Which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, she’s been leaning into life as a social media influencer pretty hard lately.

Gracie, who has been enjoying an offseason filled with vacations, took a trip to Africa recently. She topped that off by hitting up, not one, but two Taylor Swift concerts at Arrowhead.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, poses for a picture after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The next move on the agenda for any influencer is getting in some Barbie-related content before the movie drops on Friday. She checked that off her list with a couple of posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Sorry folks on Tiktok, there were no “Barbie Vibes” being sent your way. Not by Gracie anyway. You’ll have to get your fix on that platform elsewhere.

She tweeted out several pictures of herself in a pink crop top and black miniskirt with the caption, “Pink is a girl’s best friend💖 (but blue is actually my favorite color😅).”

Gracie included all the appropriate hashtags to properly cover her influencer bases.

Over on Instagram, Gracie did just repost the same content. It can be done, but it’s not recommended, especially not when you’re trying to ride a wave created by an event like a movie premiere.

You’ve got to mix things up a little bit, and that’s exactly what she did. The caption and the look were recycled, but the content was an algorithm feeding video that included audio from the movie.

There’s No Slowing The Chiefs Heiress Down

When you’re coming off of a Super Bowl win, and have been on the kind run the Chiefs have been on over the last several years, why not dominate on social media as well?

You know, for fun. Gracie isn’t just an NFL heiress who likes to do social media on the side. She’s a former Miss Kansas USA who landed on the cover of Maxim.

That’s not your typical Instagram model resume. That doesn’t mean she can’t get in on your typical Instagram model/influencer type of fun. Good luck keeping up with Gracie Hunt and the Chiefs.