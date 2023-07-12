Gracie Hunt Continues To Prove She’s A Taylor Swift Superfan

Videos by OutKick

It’s time to officially declare Gracie Hunt a Taylor Swift superfan.

Taylor Swift is currently traveling across America on The Eras Tour. Ticket prices are through the roof, excitement is high and it’s one of the most impressive tours fans have ever seen in music.

In fact, Swift is on such a hot run there’s a chance she nets $300 million in 2023. That’s a lot of cash, my friends.

Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm with The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Gracie Hunt loves Taylor Swift.

Well, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been making sure to catch a lot of the action. She previously hit up Swift’s show last Friday night in Kansas City at Arrowhead, and then returned the next night to catch it all again.

You know you’re a dedicated fan when you don’t miss a single show in your hometown. That takes some serious dedication – and a lot of cash. It definitely takes a lot of cash.

For example, Swift’s upcoming weekend shows in Denver are selling for thousands of dollars. Of course, life is easy when you’re an NFL heiress.

Gracie isn’t afraid to show off her fandom.

There’s few things in life that really get people worked up like a great fandom for something. Whether that’s sports, movies, music or something else, nerding out on something you’re passionate about really amps up the boys – or girls in this case.

Taylor Swift is a music icon. You can hate me for saying it, but it’s true. The woman spins gold every single time she fires up the mic.

Now, she’s traveling across America putting on shows that last several hours and sell out football stadiums. It’s unlike anything we’ve seen in modern music history.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is an incredibly impressive accomplishment. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The woman is a star, and Gracie Hunt doesn’t want to miss a second of it. Who can blame her? Most people love T-Swift’s music. It’s a journey, not simply a song. One of the most impressive things Swift has done as a musician is evolve with her audience.

It’s why her staying power has lasted nearly 17 years. Gracie Hunt being a fan is the least shocking development we’ve seen on the internet in a long time.

The two are both content machines, although clearly at different levels.

Gracie Hunt is a huge Taylor Swift fan. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images for Gracie Hunt)

Props to T-Swift for putting on awesome shows and to Gracie Hunt for taking her fans along for the ride. That’s what the people in the cheap seats (sitting at home) want to see!