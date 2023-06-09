Got What He Deserved? Pete Alonso Talked Smack, Got Hit, May Head To IL

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be placed on the Injured List after talking smack to Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder after going yard on him, only to then get hit by a pitch a day later and injure his wrist.

Act like you’ve been here before, Pete.

Oh, and don’t talk juvenile smack when your team STINKS right now despite having a record-setting $370 million payroll. Earth to Pete, your team is 1-9 in the past 10 games.

Mets gathering information on Pete Alonso wrist. No final decision on IL but it is trending that way. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 9, 2023

TALE AS OLD AS TIME

There’s a funny thing about baseball being America’s pastime – it comes with a lot of unspoken rules.

And one of the biggest ones that’s been around for decades whether you’re playing little league or in the Majors, is be careful of showing up a pitcher.

Sure, it’s one thing to celebrate a monumental achievement; a game winning home run, a crazy comeback win, or even absolutely annihilating a ball from here to outer space. But there is a fine line between having fun and being competitive, and mocking a pitcher.

Because in the end, the guy throwing the fast ball is always going to win. New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso found that out the hard way.

“Throw it again. Please, throw it again.”



Pete Alonso hit a HR off Bryce Elder and then had some words for the Braves starter 😂 pic.twitter.com/SdhhSJW05u — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 7, 2023

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

“Throw it again. Please, throw it again,” Alonso yelled as if he was the drunk 25-year-old playing in a local Thursday night softball game.

The Braves threw it again alright. Two days later. And now you are most likely out for at least some time.

I’m no Gary Cohen or Ron Darling. And I’m certainly no Keith Hernandez, but c’mon guys … that Pete Alonso HBP was intentional after his trash talking yesterday. No question. #Mets should retaliate! pic.twitter.com/3j0iHiCdtN — MetsFanClub (@RealMetsFanClub) June 7, 2023

INTENTIONAL? RETALIATION? ACCIDENT?

Alonso left Wednesday night’s Mets-Braves game after being hit by a 97mph fast ball from starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning.

The optics of course immediately looked like retaliation, although Morton was not tossed by the umpires. Alonso didn’t even make it to first base before being pulled by the training staff. Initial x-rays came back negative but Alonso didn’t play yesterday and reports are now that he most likely heading to the Injured List for a not-yet-disclosed amount of time.

After the game, Alonso told reporters that Morton found him after the game and apologized and told him it wasn’t intentional. “A, Chucky’s a good guy, and B, the situation didn’t call for [an intentional HBP either],” Alonso said.

Regardless if that’s true or not… the timing is super suspect but as Cy Young award-winning pitcher Curt Schilling explained on OutKick’s The Curt Schilling Baseball Show Alonso should have known better.

“IF YOU’RE GOING TO BE AN IDIOT…”

“If you’re going to talk directly to me [as the pitcher]? I’m drilling your ass,” the 3x World Series Champion said.

“It might not be the next at-bat, but you’ll know it’s coming and you’ll be nervous until it does. And I don’t care if you’re a polar bear or whatever, I’ll take my chances,” Schilling continued.

“Well deserved [Alonso getting hit] If you’re going to be an idiot, you deserve getting things done to you that represent your idiocy.”

Schilling went on to say that Alonso chirping after his home run is part of his “shtick,” and “being a showman.”

“If he thinks that’s showmanship, then he’s going to wear it often, as he should.”

Schilling’s matter-of-fact ruthless honesty is rare these days in the baseball world, but it still resonates. Just like the unspoken rule of not showing up the pitcher, so too is the unspoken consequence when one does. Nobody wants to intentionally hurt another player, and Schilling isn’t calling for Alonso to get injured. He’s simply saying that a fast ball to one’s backside will put him in line the next time he decides to chirp a pitcher.

Meanwhile the Mets, who are an absolute joke right now will not have Major League Baseball’s current home run leader. Oh, and they’re 1-9 in their alst

Either intentionally because he ran his mouth, or karma-like from the baseball gods.