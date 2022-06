Should be Hall-of-Famer Curt Schilling took notice of Trey Wallace’s piece on the NCAA asking teams to restrict home run prop use in super regional celebrations.

Schilling had a few things to say about it exclusively here on OutKick.

He’s got an old-school solution to this new school issue. Caution, Curt’s language is PG-13. You can only watch it here on OutKick: