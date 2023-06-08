Mets’ Pete Alonso Takes A 97 MPH Fastball To The Wrist, Exits Game In Total Pain

Videos by OutKick

The Polar Bear’s gonna need plenty of ice. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso did not finish Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves. Alonso took a mean 97 mph fastball to the left arm from Braves pitcher Charlie Morton.

The 28-year-old hit the deck but quickly got up. Alonso thought about walking to first but stopped to speak before manager Buck Showalter before exiting the game.

Morton’s fastball made direct contact with Pete Alonso’s left wrist, despite him wearing gear on the arm. The ball snuck in between Alonso’s glove and arm pad. An audible thwack was heard during the broadcast.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets falls to the ground after he is hit by pitch in the first inning against Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alonso was pulled from the game due to injury. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alonso grimaced in pain while testing the wrist. He stared at the wrist from his walk to first to the clubhouse.

Pete Alonso examines hurt wrist. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The audience at Truist Park gave mixed reactions to the painful hit — a day after Alonso taunted Braves ace Bryce Elder after a home run. There was no indication that the pitch was intentional by Morton … just a coincidence.

Pete Alonso leaves the game with an apparent injury and Braves fan cheer. I've never seen a more disgusting fanbase pic.twitter.com/esoAhbniiI — Master flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) June 7, 2023

“THROW IT AGAIN PLEASE”



– Pete Alonso to Bryce Elder after the HR pic.twitter.com/TyqKegFOT4 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 7, 2023

Alonso holds the MLB lead for dingers this season with 22 home runs.

Check back with OutKick as Showalter and the Mets provide updates on Pete Alonso’s injury.