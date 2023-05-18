Pete Alonso Drops F-Bomb After New York Mets Finally Do Something Good

Videos by OutKick

It has not been an easy season for the New York Mets so far.

The Mets have the MLB’s highest payroll of $364 million, and owner Steve Cohen and Mets fans have not been pleased about the team’s dismal 21-23 record so far. Sure, it’s still early, but they don’t want to hear it.

So when the Mets finally did something good Thursday night, you can understand why even the players themselves were relieved.

In the bottom of the 10th inning with the Mets once again on their way to another loss and down 7-5, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stepped to the plate and blasted the ball over the left field wall to give the Mets the comeback, walk-off victory.

GET KNOCKED DOWN, GET BACK UP!



PETE ALONSO WALKS IT OFF WITH A 3-RUN HOMER! pic.twitter.com/x9njGXxtxJ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2023

ALONSO LEADS THE LEAGUE WITH 15 HOME RUNS

I mean just listen to that call.

The Mets have been such a disappointment this year that when Alonso does something exciting in the middle of May, it’s like he’s the new “Aaron f’n Boone” or Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series.

If that wasn’t enough, Alonso then drops an F-bomb on the television broadcast to show how excited he is to the few remaining Mets fans that stayed into the 10th inning with the team losing.

“Let’s fucking go Mets.” – Pete Alonso after hitting a walk-off tank pic.twitter.com/RMvnlr3wOK — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 18, 2023

Hearing Alonso go so over-the-top just shows how desperate the team has been of late.

Afterwards, Alonso was able to gain his composure when he was talking to reporters… sort of.

"We had plenty of comeback wins last year, but we're a different team. We need to establish that identity."



Pete Alonso on what tonight's comeback could mean for the Mets: pic.twitter.com/iXaVn4qPxW — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2023

Alonso told reporters that this is the moment to turn the season around. I’d tell him to relax a bit, but it’s not just Alonso who is at fault here… it’s so many of the Mets faithful out there.

Just look at some of these tweets:

Wow that's a great win for the Mets. A reminder that the last 3 full season National League champions have all had slow starts. Don't give up, folks. — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) May 18, 2023

You want a signature game to change the momentum of this season for the Mets? I would say it delivered. — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) May 18, 2023

Me: Damn the Mets really suck this year.

Me after One (1) walk off win: THIS IS OUR FUCKING YEAR WE'RE GONNA GO ALL THE WAY — AJ? (@AJRupolo) May 18, 2023

Yes, the hysteria is alive and thriving for the majority of Mets fans right now after an exciting but still just ONE single victory.

Fortunately, one fan was able to put it all in perspective by reminding everyone what the Mets have done time and time again…