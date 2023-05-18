Pete Alonso Drops F-Bomb After New York Mets Finally Do Something Good

Videos by OutKick
It has not been an easy season for the New York Mets so far.
The Mets have the MLB’s highest payroll of $364 million, and owner Steve Cohen and Mets fans have not been pleased about the team’s dismal 21-23 record so far. Sure, it’s still early, but they don’t want to hear it.
So when the Mets finally did something good Thursday night, you can understand why even the players themselves were relieved.
In the bottom of the 10th inning with the Mets once again on their way to another loss and down 7-5, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stepped to the plate and blasted the ball over the left field wall to give the Mets the comeback, walk-off victory.
ALONSO LEADS THE LEAGUE WITH 15 HOME RUNS
I mean just listen to that call.
The Mets have been such a disappointment this year that when Alonso does something exciting in the middle of May, it’s like he’s the new “Aaron f’n Boone” or Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series.
If that wasn’t enough, Alonso then drops an F-bomb on the television broadcast to show how excited he is to the few remaining Mets fans that stayed into the 10th inning with the team losing.
Hearing Alonso go so over-the-top just shows how desperate the team has been of late.
Afterwards, Alonso was able to gain his composure when he was talking to reporters… sort of.
Alonso told reporters that this is the moment to turn the season around. I’d tell him to relax a bit, but it’s not just Alonso who is at fault here… it’s so many of the Mets faithful out there.
Just look at some of these tweets:
Yes, the hysteria is alive and thriving for the majority of Mets fans right now after an exciting but still just ONE single victory.
Fortunately, one fan was able to put it all in perspective by reminding everyone what the Mets have done time and time again…