Good Burger Fans Are Concerned About Kel Mitchell As Sequel Pics Go Viral

Videos by OutKick

The good news: Good Burger 2 has officially started filming. The bad news? Kel Mitchell looks like he’s turned into a mannequin since we last saw him in 1997.

And I LOVE Kel Mitchell, so that’s tough for me to say!

The highly-anticipated sequel (at least for 90s kids like me) is set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, and started rolling film earlier this week up in Rhode Island.

We’ve all seen plenty of Kenan Thompson since his days as Dexter in the iconic original. He’s been on SNL for decades, in commercials and even has (had?) a TV show on NBC.

But Kel Mitchell hasn’t exactly been in the spotlight since his days as an absolute star on Nickelodeon. Kids grew up hooked on orange soda because of Kel and he was hands-down the best part of All That.

There was a time for about four years there where Kel Mitchell was all over Nick — sort of like Kevin Hart starring in every other movie from 2010-2020.

Anyway, the OG Good Burger was released back in ’97, and it appears A LOT has happened since then.

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell on the set of “Good Burger 2”

🔗: https://t.co/MOasz4QOZx pic.twitter.com/jkSay5gAQE — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 23, 2023

A couple small crowds in North Providence, Rhode Isand, were raving after meeting Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell at the “Good Burger” set today. pic.twitter.com/rd1XX6ls1N — Carlos Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) May 19, 2023

Good Burger fans think Kel Mitchell looks like Jada Pinkett Smith

Well — I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t expect that today. It’s jarring upon first glance, especially from a die-hard Good Burger and Kenan and Kel fan.

Now, Kel Mitchell actually looks normal in real life. He’s pretty active on Instagram, and he looks … like Kel Mitchell.

Hell, he actually looks really good for 44. Fantastic, really.

So, yeah … I’m not really sure what happened in the above pictures. I’m thinking someone in the makeup department needs to be fired?

Those pictures obviously went viral on the web, and the speculation is through the roof in regards to what exactly happened to Kel Mitchell.

Some think he was cloned. Others think he looks like Jada Pinkett Smith, which is funny but will surely get someone’s face slapped.

Our man took to social media with buddy Kenan to address it all. He also sent out another weird video that I think was supposed to show us that he’s OK? I don’t know.

Kel Mitchell saw the tweets pic.twitter.com/qUBHtrTttk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 23, 2023

I don’t know — I’m still pretty confused. Scrolling through Twitter, I wasn’t alone.

Blink twice if you’re in danger, Kel!

Not Kel Mitchell starring in the house of wax pic.twitter.com/MAgaTvv7XX — ♎️ALEXANDER♎️ (@DaThingsIwanna) May 23, 2023

“Set It Off At Good Burger” starring Kel Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/IsHnmiN2h7 — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 23, 2023

I k ow he’s not that old, why they tryna age him like that — Swilly Wonka (@deadlySWILLness) May 23, 2023