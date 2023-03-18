Good Burger 2 Is Official And We Have A Plot And Possible Release Date

Videos by OutKick

Good Burger 2, the sequel nearly three decades in the making (OK, not really), is officially coming to Paramount+.

What a damn sentence to write!

The sequel to the 1997 comedy has been rumored for months now, but it was officially greenlit Friday with Paramount confirming the news.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson are both set to reprise their roles as Ed and Dexter, and we even have our first plot synopsis to dissect.

According to the Paramount+ logline, Good Burger 2 will see Dexter “down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Good Burger 2 is coming. Buckle Up.

Unreal. What a time to be alive. Good Burger is still iconic to this day, and anybody with an ounce of sense of humor in their body will agree with me. If you don’t, you’re a moron who must be an absolute joy to hang with.

Anyway, let’s hear from the fellas themselves!

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal,” said Thompson.

“Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Added Mitchell: “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Spot on. Can’t wait to fire up the Paramount machine and listen to He’s a dude, she’s a dude, we’re all dudes, yeah! with my 2-year-old.

It won’t quite slap the same as the orange VHS, but we can’t have it all.

Anyway, there was no release date given, but the folks at Paramount did offer this clue to Deadline:

“We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the Good Burger crew. Good Burger 2 will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything All That fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

2023 it is! See you in a few months.

Here are some fire Good Burger clips to get you ready.