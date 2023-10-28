Two Korn Ferry Tour Players Suspended For Gambling On PGA Events

Videos by OutKick

NFL and NHL players aren’t the only ones getting busted for sports gambling. The PGA Tour has suspended two professional golfers for betting on PGA events.

Jake Staiano is suspended until Dec. 10, while Vince India is facing a six-month suspension until March 17.

Both players are part of the Korn Ferry Tour — a developmental league for the PGA Tour. The Korn Ferry features pro golfers who have not yet reached the PGA Tour or have done so but failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to remain at that level.

The PGA Tour said neither golfer placed wagers on events in which they participated.

PGA TOUR statement regarding Korn Ferry Tour members Vince India and Jake Staiano pic.twitter.com/bK5zVfaeg0 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 27, 2023

Still, the two players violated the PGA Tour Integrity Program, which aims to “prevent and mitigate betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions.”

According to official guidelines, the program applies to “all tours owned and/or operated by PGA Tour, anywhere in the world.” So even though India and Staiano aren’t eligible to compete on the biggest stage, they were still violating policy by placing bets on PGA Tour events.

(Getty Images)

The news comes just one day after the NHL suspended Ottawa Senators’ Shane Pinto for gambling. Pinto is the first NHL player to receive punishment for betting on sports.

Like the golfers, no evidence was found that Pinto ever wagered on games in which he played.

The events call into question how much sense it makes to prohibit athletes from gambling on events that have nothing to do with them. It seems hypocritical since pro sports teams and leagues — including the PGA Tour — all happily collect money from sportsbooks as official sponsors.

I don’t make the rules, though. So Jake and Vince will have to settle for some charity scrambles over the next few months.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.