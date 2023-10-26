NHL Hands Ottawa’s Shane Pinto 41-Game Sports Betting Suspension; No Evidence Of Wagering On Hockey

Videos by OutKick

The NHL has dropped the hammer on Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto, handing him a 41-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against sports betting.

The NHL announced Pinto’s suspension shortly after noon on Thursday.

The NHL announced today that it has suspended Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering. https://t.co/AvOhmVCVOc pic.twitter.com/3jI32Wu4T2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2023

“The National Hockey League announced today that it has suspended NHL Player Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering. The League’s investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games,” the league said in a statement. “The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information, and will have no further comment.”

There hasn’t been any word on what exactly Pinto did to run afoul of the NHL’s gambling policy. According to reports, the situation was under investigation for months.

Shane Pinto appeared in all 82 games for the Ottawa Senators last season. However, he has yet to hit the ice this season and is currently an unsigned restricted free agent. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pinto Remorseful Over His Actions

The 22-year-old from Franklin Square, New York was drafted by the Senators in 2019. He released a statement on the matter and seemed to be remorseful for his actions.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family,” Pinto said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

Pinto played parts of the last three seasons in Ottawa including all 82 games last season. However, he’s currently an unsigned restricted free agent and has not appeared in any games so far this season. The investigation is believed to have been a reason for the pause in negotiations between the two sides.

Given his unsigned status, it’s important to note that Pinto’s suspension is retroactive to the first game of the Senators season.

Pinto’s 41-game suspension ties him with Raffi Torres for the longest suspension in league history that wasn’t indefinite or a lifetime ban. Boston Bruins players Don Gallinger, Billy Taylor, and Babe Pratt received lifetime bans for betting on their own team in 1948, according to Daily Faceoff.

Senators Appear Prepared To Welcome Him Back

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that it’s believed Pinto hasn’t requested a trade due to Ottawa’s handling of the situation. The team’s statement about the suspension included a final line about possibly welcoming Pinto back into the fold in the future.

“When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own,” the Senators said in a statement that also voiced support for the NHL’s enforcement of the gambling policy

The NHL now finds itself in a similar predicament to the NFL when it comes to betting. Sure, players betting on league games is an obvious no-no. However, now the league is having to come to terms with its gambling policy and the ubiquitous nature of gambling across sports.

Balancing a league gambling policy while partnering with numerous sportsbooks seems like a real tightrope to walk.

