Broncos’ Eyioma Uwazurike Becomes Latest NFL Player Suspended For Gambling

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games, the team announced Monday.

We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy. Denver Broncos’ statement on Eyioma Uwazurike

Uwazurike will miss the entire 2023 season. He may petition the league for reinstatement, but not before July 24, 2024.

Eyioma Uwazurike will miss the entire 2023 season. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old reportedly placed his bets last season.

The Broncos picked Uwazurike out of Iowa State in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played eight games in his rookie season and recorded 17 tackles.

Eyioma Uwazurike is just the latest NFL player busted for gambling.

Over the past year, the league has cracked down on its zero-tolerance gambling policy.

More than 10 players have received suspensions this offseason. The list includes Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and several members of the Detroit Lions. Uwazurike is just the latest casualty.

Individuals involved with the NFL — including staff and players — may not, under any circumstance, bet on the NFL. The players may bet on other sports, but not while they are present at the team’s facility or venue.

The NFL has suspended more than 10 players this offseason for sports betting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton said last month the league’s policy wasn’t completely clear. But he’s working to educate his players the best he can.

“If you’re a teacher and half your class get a D, you better look at yourself. It’s not the policy, but it’s the implementation, the understanding and the educating of the policy,” Payton said.

“I presented a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present [it]. Hopefully, it won’t be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we’re all on the same page.”

Notably, Uwazurike bet on games in 2002 — before Payton joined the organization.