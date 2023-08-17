Golf Influencer McKenzie Graham Continues Content Attack On Paige Spiranac

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a pretty good summer for golf influencers everywhere. That includes McKenzie Graham. A model who, after a year of hanging out on the golf scene waiting for her moment, went for it earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old launched such an impressive content attack that there were talks that she was golf influencing’s heir apparent. The next Paige Spiranac. Gen Z’s answer to the No. 1 golf influencer in the world.

McKenzie Graham continues her content attack on Paige Spiranac (Image Credit: Getty)

The most important question that there was after such a strong start, will she stick with it? Is McKenzie going to continue to climb the ranks and eventually take over for the best to ever do it? It appears as if we have our answers to those questions.

The former Miss Florida USA runner-up hasn’t let up at all since launching that attack during a weekend in late June. Her timeline has been filled with golf content, brand deals, and bikinis all summer long.

This week alone McKenzie’s been out on the course working on her swing, then firing off brand deal content for both a golf company and a bikini company. That’s making the most of a golf influencing opportunity.

There’s No Lack Of Competition For Paige Spiranac

While she let the bikini do the talking in her brand deal with OneOne Swim, McKenzie did some real influencing with the golf one. She said, “Evening rounds of golf are my favorite.”

It seems simple enough, but that’s a valuable part of golf influencing at the highest level. Let the people know the who, the what, the when, and the why.

That’s part of what your casual golfer is looking for when they fire up Instagram and start scrolling through their curated timelines.

There’s still work to be done. There’s no way Paige Spiranac is just going to hand over the top spot until she’s ready to do so. She’s still busy keeping herself one step ahead of the competition.

But it’s up and comers like McKenzie who continue to push Paige and who will one day catch her. That day hasn’t come yet, but as crazy as it sounds, it will one day. We get closer to it with every passing day.

This is one rising star that is absolutely on Paige’s radar. The two met at Augusta earlier this year.