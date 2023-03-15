Gisele Was Caught With Instructor Yet Again And May Have Just Responded

Videos by OutKick

Gisele Bündchen was spotted yet again hanging out in Costa Rica with family trainer Joaquim Valente, and Tom Brady’s ex-wife is sick and tired of the nasty rumors.

Maybe.

In typical 2023 fashion, Gisele took to Instagram Wednesday and sent the internet into a tizzy when she may or may not have addressed her relationship with Valente once and for all.

Remember, Team Gisele shot down these rumors last fall, but Bündchen herself has never talked about it.

Some think she now has!

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” she wrote Wednesday alongside a picture of her weirdly in the Costa Rican shrubbery.

Gisele Bündchen may have responded to Joaquim Valente rumors.

I don’t know … what do we think? This about Joaquim or what?

I’m going … yes! Gisele ain’t dumb, and she’s heard the noise. That’s why her PR folks had to step in a few months ago when the two were first spotted after the divorce, and that’s why Gisele’s laying down the hammer now.

Bündchen and Valente have been caught out and about several times since she signed the divorce papers on Halloween, including horseback riding trips and taking a mid-afternoon jog.

This latest picture is just the latest installment in the saga, and it certainly didn’t help Gisele’s case.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente.

How about the damn six-pack on Gisele, too? You don’t become a billionaire supermodel by downing Doritos. That may be her best case against these rumors, too.

She certainly has the look of someone who’s been putting in the work with her jiu-jitsu instructor. Goodness gracious.

Anyway, this saga certainly ain’t over. Not by a longshot.

In the meantime, enjoy some daring Gisele pics on what appears to be a stripper’s pole.