Gisele Bündchen Almost Falls Out Of A Thong Swimsuit During A Photo Shoot In Miami

Gisele Bündchen appears to be doing just fine following her divorce from Tom Brady. She’s been out and about much more than she has been in recent years.

She was out riding horses recently with that family friend, who she’s definitely not hooking up with, and she’s been cranking up her modeling career again. The same can’t be said for Brady.

The living legend had a losing season in Tampa as the wheels fell off for him off the field. He then got bounced from the playoff by the Dallas Cowboys, and lost 15 pounds due to the stress of losing his supermodel wife.

Gisele Bündchen arrives at the Hollywood For Science Gala (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

In other words, he’s been going through it. Pictures of Gisele that surfaced from a photo shoot in Miami on Friday aren’t going to help him get things back on track.

They prove that after several years off, and at the age of 42, she hasn’t lost a step. She’s spilling out of a bizarre purple thong swimsuit with a plunging neckline that includes a hood and sleeves. It’s not an easy look to pull off, but Gisele’s a pro and she figured it out.

According to the NY Post, Gisele wore a flesh-colored g-string under the swimsuit for “a shred of modesty” and to keep the cameras from catching a glimpse of something she doesn’t want splashed all over the internet.

Her protective g-string did its job, but the cameras were still able to capture plenty from the phenomenal shoot.

It’s Gisele’s Time And She’s Making The Most Of It

One thing is very clear following the Brady-Bündchen split, it’s all about Gisele. She bought a house near Miami Beach and she’s flipped the modeling switch back on.

After 13 years of marriage you can’t blame her. I’m neither team Brady or team Bündchen here. I don’t think Brady should have been forced into retirement.

She made it 13 years, if she really wanted to she could have held on for a few more seasons. It’s not like the NFL season is year-round.

At the same time, Gisele shouldn’t have to be stuck inside with the kids. She should be out in the Miami sunshine spilling out of a swimsuit while people snap pictures of her. It’s what she was born to do.