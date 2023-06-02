Gilbert Arenas Makes His Pick In The MJ-LeBron Debate

Videos by OutKick

Gilbert Arenas has weighed in on one of sports greatest debates: MJ vs. LeBron.

Arenas gave his pick in the age-old hoops debate on an episode of his podcast, Gil’s Arena. As you’ll soon see, the former NBA All-Star is probably more of an original Space Jam fan.

It came during a discussion of who you would pick if you could select any player in NBA history to start a franchise around.

Despite some arguments in favor of LeBron, Arenas chose Jordan.

His case is pretty compelling. It hinged on the idea that LeBron has played for as long as he has because he’s chasing Jordan. Had Jordan known LeBron would play for as long as he has, Jordan’s competitive nature and work ethic wouldn’t have let him hang it up when he did.

Arenas Likes Jordans Durability And Drive To Be The Best

Arenas also noted Jordan’s durability and how many games he was able to play per season in an era where players were clotheslining each other.

“Out of the seven years he played, nine he played 82 games, 82 games in nine seasons, 81, and then he has an 80. We’re talking about during the years when you can clothesline. 82 games. So when you’re talking about durability, now I get him for 20 years, knowing that this kid played for 20 years. Now he’s going to take the challenge.”

While Arenas conceded that while LeBron has every tool you’d look for in a player, Jordan’s desire to be the best — which Arenas points out he was called after winning just two championships — makes him the guy.

I would usually go with LeBron because I get everything,” Arenas added. “But when you’re talking about what made Jordan Jordan, it’s that he had no reference to follow. He was considered the best player ever by his second championship so from there; he’s just f—ing around.”

