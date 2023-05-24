Michael Jordan’s New Car Goes Over 300mph

Videos by OutKick

Michael Jordan may want to change his nickname from “His Airness” to “His Fastness,” after the basketball great bought a ridiculous new car.

The NBA’s GOAT and Charlotte Hornets owner (for now) reportedly spent $3.5 million on his new ride – which can go upwards of 300mph!!!

Honestly, I didn’t even know cars were legally allowed to go that fast because I admittedly am not walking up and down the million dollar-plus car aisles these days. Not Michael Jordan though, especially after last year when he earned more than double his entire playing career salary COMBINED.

JORDAN IS A 6x NBA CHAMPION

According to supercar maker Hennessey Performance, Jordan recently purchased the limited edition (1 of 30 in the world) Venom F5 hypercar.

What exactly is this so-called hypercar? Well, according to Nico Demattia from TheDrive.com, the Venom is as dominant on the road as Jordan was on the court.

“The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is based on the Venom F5 Coupe, which packs a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 1,817 horsepower. All of that power is sent to just the rear wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automated manual. The Roadster also only weighs just a hair under 3,100 pounds, thanks to having an almost entirely carbon fiber construction. The monocoque is carbon and so is the body, which not only makes it light but also keeps it rigid when the roof comes off,” Demattia writes.

With the roof on it can reach 300mph on the open road.

JORDAN MADE $251 MILLION LAST YEAR NOT PLAYING BASKETBALL

I’m not a huge car guy but personally, I’d be scared to even get into a car like that. I used to drive a damn Saturn back in the day. A SATURN. That company doesn’t even exist anymore.

I feel like if I sat in the Venom and put my foot down on the gas pedal I would be jolted from 0 to 60 in a split second like a damn Six Flags roller coaster. It would not turn out well. I guess that’s why Jordan can handle the pressure of being in high-stressed situations better than I can… or even LeBron.

Come to think of it, Jordan already starred in a movie – Space Jam– way back in 1996. Maybe he’s practicing in his new ride to gear up for his next movie role in the next Fast & Furious franchise?