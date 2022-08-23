Los Angeles Residents Plan ‘Fast & Furious’ Protest

The Fast & Furious franchise will be hitting double digits with the production of the next installment, “Fast X,” underway. However, some locals aren’t happy about it.

Since the first Fast & Furious movie was released back in 2001, fans have made pilgrimages to the neighborhood to check out some of the franchise’s landmarks. Two of the most visited sites are Bob’s Market and a house lived in by Vin Diesel’s character – Dominic Toretto.

Fans don’t just go to these places to snap a picture of themselves standing in front of the real-world Fast & Furious locations. Some fans try to pay homage to their big-screen heroes by attempting to replicate some of their stunts.

Los Angeles’ Angelino Heights neighborhood has become something of a tourist attraction thanks to several local landmarks that appear in the Fast & Furious movies. (Photo by Rick Meyer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s not uncommon for fans to do burnouts and donuts as a tip-of-the cap to the franchise. These “tributes” are creating noise and safety concerns. Those concerns have prompted locals to plan a protest of Fast X when the production visits the neighborhood later this week.

Variety got their hands on an email from an Angelino Heights resident to the Los Angeles City Council.

“If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night,” it read.

Street Racing Has Become A Big Problem In Los Angles

Locals say that the storefront seen in the films draws crowds who rev their engines and do donuts. However, the problem goes beyond noise.

Residents are trying to draw attention to an increase in street racing, which the email refers to as an “epidemic.”

“We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

Universal Pictures didn’t respond when Variety reached out to them for comment regarding the email. The studio, however, has provided residents with stipends and nuisance fees.

While the Fast & Furious connection draws a lot of attention, nowhere in Los Angeles is safe from drivers trying to do their best Dom Toretto impressions.

Just another day in Los Angeles. LAPD officers had to shut down the city’s new $588 million 6th Street Viaduct thanks to bike gangs and social media stunts. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Just last month, a new bridge faced similar issues despite a lack of Fast & Furious connection. The 6th Street Viaduct cost over half a billion dollars and is the largest infrastructure project the city has ever seen.

Its grand opening saw repeated closures thanks to a series of social media stunts and a 200-person strong “street takeover” complete with fireworks and vandalism.

Fast X will arrive in theaters next year. It’s probably safe to bet that protests won’t delay the film’s release date.

