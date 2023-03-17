Michael Jordan Wants Out As Charlotte Hornets Owner, ‘In Talks’ To Sell Team

Videos by OutKick

Basketball legend Michael Jordan wants to get the heck out of Charlotte and is “in serious talks” to sell his majority stake in the Hornets.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan — the only black majority team owner in the NBA — is in advanced talks with Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall to sell the team. Jordan will remain as a minority stake owner after the potential sale.

It’s been a miserable 13 seasons as Hornets owner.

Consistently playing out of the bottom half of the Eastern Conference, Charlotte has been a sub-par team in Jordan’s tenure. The Hornets have finished the regular season with a winning record just three times under Jordan, and have a meager two playoff appearances in that span.

Jordan hasn’t been able to find his groove as owner and often looks physically ill from the sidelines watching his team take the court.

The Moment Michael Jordan knew it was Time to Sell the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ehbAXP4OFj — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) March 17, 2023

Never forget this moment between Michael Jordan and Malik Monk. 🤣💀



pic.twitter.com/MloNNILcix — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2023

As of Mar. 16, the Hornets are 22-49 and 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The team has been on a bad streak recently, including losing former lottery pick LaMelo Ball to a season-ending ankle injury.

Pump the brakes … it’s not all bad news for the basketball magnate.

MJ bought the then-named Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 for $275 million. The team is now reportedly worth $1.7 billion.

