Kwame Brown Unloads On LeBron James, Says He’d Burn His Jersey If He Owned One

Kwame Brown isn’t impressed with LeBron James.

The Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals of the NBA Playoffs, and the Lakers will now watch the Nuggets and the winner of Boston/Miami in the NBA Finals once it kicks off.

LeBron might go down as the greatest player ever….but Kwame Brown thinks that’s a huge mistake to think that way.

Kwame Brown rips LeBron James. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kwame Brown torches LeBron James.

“I thought the Lakers were going to win one, but they got brooms put on them. That was the brooms. So, I discovered, LeBron you ain’t that. I’m sorry. I can’t hate to say it. You’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are going to look up your stat line and they’re going to say, ‘He got to be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ and people who actually play are gonna know that’s bullsh*t,” Brown said during a lengthy rant obliterating the four-time NBA champion.

“I played with MJ. Not once did I see MJ flop all the way to the God damn sideline,” Brown added when talking about LeBron’s ability to flop with the best of them.

LeBron James and the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kwame Brown, who once played for the Lakers, also told his audience, “You are a good player, you got good stats, you played longer than anybody, you a bad motherf*cker, but you not that.”

The former top overall pick with the Wizards also said he’d burn LeBron’s jersey if he owned one and called out the future hall of famer for not taking over in the closing moments against the Nuggets.

Is Brown going a bit too far with his criticism of LeBron?

Lots of people are going to target Kwame Brown because he was a bit of a bust in the NBA. He went first overall, and never really lived up to the hype.

Now, was the hype fair? That’s a different discussion, and Kwame Brown earned more than $63 million during his career. He might not have put up huge stats during his career, but he lasted for more than a decade and became very rich.

This is also America. He’s entitled to an opinion if he wants to share one. However, as much as many of us dislike LeBron James, the man has four rings.

Kwame Brown torches LeBron James after the Nuggets sweep the Lakers. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

He won two with Miami, one with Cleveland and one with the Lakers. He’s had a prolific career, but one of the biggest knocks against him has been he shrinks in big moments.

He has no problem dumping the ball instead of stepping up for the final shot. That seems to be Brown’s main beef. There’s certainly some credibility to the criticism, but LeBron James also has four rings.

You simply can’t ignore that at the end of the day.

Is LeBron James overrated? (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On this one, Kwame Brown might have gone just a shade too far. Kwame’s commentary is often epic, but this time, he might have missed the mark.