Giants Safety Julian Love Rips Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni, Promptly Gets Stuffed In A Locker By Brandon Graham

The Philadelphia Eagles pummeled the New York Giants three times this season, but Julian Love ain’t buying what head coach Nick Sirianni is selling.

The 24-year-old joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Thursday morning, and chose to take a blowtorch to Philly’s second-year coach, saying he’s basically a placeholder on the sidelines who waves his arms around like a crazy person.

I’m paraphrasing, of course.

“He’s doing a good job because he’s not getting in the way of his team,” Love said before being asked about Siranni’s … exuberant … sideline antics. “I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. He’s in for a free ride right now, you guys can coach this team.”

#Giants Safety Julian Love says #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is "In for a free ride right now."



"You guys can coach this team"



Says he doesn't like his antics. pic.twitter.com/2PP4DYX2XP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

Well, that’s one way of putting it!

To be fair, the Eagles are LOADED from top to bottom. They have a star QB, one of the best defensive lines in recent memory, and playmakers all over the place.

However, not sure if Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager could lead them to a Super Bowl. No offense to those cats, because they’re great. I’m just saying it’s (probably) not as easy as it looks!

Bold statement from Love, too, seeing as the Eagles decapitated the Giants on three separate occasions this season, including in the NFC Divisional game.

In fact, Philadelphia’s won four straight times in the series, dating back to Dec. 2021.

Not great!

Shockingly, Love’s remarks quickly traveled from NYC to Philadelphia, where Brandon Graham responded with a haymaker.

“People always got something to say when they’re at home and they got some stuff to think about,” he said.

Sort of set yourself up for that one, Julian.