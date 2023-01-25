WATCH: Eagles DL Brandon Graham Smack Talks Giants During Pregame Coin Toss

We all saw the Eagles-Giants game last weekend, so we’re all aware that it was start-to-finish domination on the part of the Birds. It seems, at least one Eagle — defensive lineman Brandon Graham — was pretty confident even before the coin toss.

NFL Films tweeted a video of Graham giving it to the Giants while out at midfield for the coin toss.

The man has a gift when it comes to smack talk.

“Whooo, there they go! There they go! We runnin’ right at you Nine-Seven,” Graham said to Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. “And you know no to run this way!”

Graham had more in him as he set his smack-talking sights on quarterback Daniel Jones. “Hey 8!” he yelled. “I’m on that throwing arm all day.” He wasn’t kidding. Graham went on to record a sack later that evening.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham is true to his word and took New York Giants QB Daniel Jones to the turf. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brandon Graham Is A Smack Talking Machine

Graham turned his attention back on Lawrence, who was surely loving the attention. “We running right at you Nine-Seven. You look like you’re tired from this week.”

Then, during the handshakes, he had some words of warning for running back Saquon Barkley.

“I hope you try to chip, boy. You gonna hurt yourself!” Graham said before laughing to himself on his way back to the sideline.

After the game, Graham made sure that some of his trash-talking targets knew it was all business.

“You know I gotta mess with you, boy,” he said to Barkley after the Birds’ 38-7 dismantling of their division rivals. “Good s–t, boy.”

“Hey 8!” he told Jones. “Didn’t I tell you I was going to get you, boy?”

*Checks notes* Yes. Yes, he did.

Hopefully, people are paying attention and have Graham mic’d up for the Eagles‘ NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

I think we’d all like to hear what kind of material he has ready to go for the occasion.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle