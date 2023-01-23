Eagles Superfan Sammy Draper Is Ready For NFC Championship, 49ers Fan Seems A Little Drunk & Zac Delivers Game Balls

I think that’s what domination looks like in the AFC playoffs

I’m not an NFL Insider® or pretend to be some NFL expert like so many social media jagoffs, but I know what it means in the AFC playoffs when the road team takes the opening kickoff and rams it straight down the Buffalo Bills’ throats.

I know what it means when Josh Allen, who makes Jim Nantz & Tony Romo stand at attention, goes three and out, and the Bengals get the ball back and ram it right back into the end zone.

That, my friends, was total domination from start to finish and it felt so amazing to not have to sweat out a Divisional football game ending. My dad quit calling me after the 4th and 6 play with 7:32 to play in the 4th quarter. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the Bengals would turn out the lights on Buffalo with such ease and without some crazy pass interference to gift the Bills a touchdown.

And the conclusion after last night’s game is that the Bills can’t build a dome stadium fast enough for this roster. The Bengals were the team you don’t want to play in the snow. If the Bengals beat KC and win the Super Bowl, you can go ahead and build a statue to DJ Reader. Joe Burrow might get the headlines, but this Bengals defense is incredible up the middle and we’re about to see Patrick Mahomes deal with a front four that knows exactly how to stop the guy, especially with a bum ankle.

And while we’re at it, Mike Hilton can get a statue as well. Bengals fans know just how long we’ve been tortured with morons on the defensive side of the ball. God bless the front office for transforming this franchise and for Mike Brown to get out of the way.

Quick hitter observations:

• Thanks to the Bengals offense (14 passing first downs, 13 rushing first downs), that game clocked in at 3 hours. Dare I say that game had a beautiful flow? Sorry, Bills fans.

• My big purchase this weekend was an Infladium — an inflatable snack stadium! Guys, trust me, it was a hit. Here’s how I know — my 6-year-old is in his own world 99% of the time and doesn’t care about sports or what I’m up to with the games. The Infladium was a game-changer. Now he’s asking if the games are going to be on and if I’m going to fill up the Infladium. He’s in. The Infladium sits on the basement countertop and is just low enough for him to get his arms over the walls to get his snacks.

• Saturday night we hosted a neighborhood basement party during the games and the Infladium was a hit. Kids diving in. Parents diving in. Running Snadium jokes. People having FUN. Orange balloons floating around. What a scene.

• Go to Party City or Amazon and get an Infladium. *THIS IS NOT A SPONSORED PIECE OF ADVICE. It’s just a dad speaking from experience. I know some of you are going to think this is absolute nonsense. And that’s when I’m going to say you need to let loose and a $20 snack stadium will release stress. Bring FUN into your lives. A Snadium is cheaper than going to a therapy session. Save some money. Find joy via snacks!

• I love Bills fans, but I do have to say I had to sit on social media last week and see Bills fans bragging about how many tickets they’d purchased to the AFC title game. Ouch.

• Mike from West Chester, OH writes:

First let me say that Buffalo’s fans are the friendliest I’ve ever encountered. We were given food, booze and love. Second, Cincy did itself proud with at least 4000 fans there. Lastly, nothing beats having your son hug you and say, “Dad what a great adventure, thanks for doing this!”

Buffalo was gracious in defeat and asked only for us to beat KC’s ass next week, then win it all.

• Paul T. writes:

Hey Joe, wanted to say congrats to all Bengals fans and you especially…going on 50yrs of being a fan and my team has never won it all…my motto is “there’s always next year” (except I’m running out of next year) nice to have a team to pull for since mine is on vacation…good luck rest of way!

PS….put down some winter fertilizer just after Christmas and some green st. augustine is peeking up through the dormant grass…got me already searching for this years mowing shoes…

• Harvey D. writes:

On to Kansas City…… They gotta play us!

• Mark D. writes:

Hell yes Joe. On to f’ing KC. Hell yes !!! How about that O-Line today. Woo hoo. !!!

Kinsey:

If Jackson Carman keeps playing like this, he can get a statue too! Watch the left tackle No. 79. There was also a play I didn’t record where he gave a Bills defender a head slap that might’ve been illegal, but it showed the fire in the belly. Two more games, JC. Need ya!

• John L. writes:

Congratulations, Joe. I think that seals it up for your guys.

Now you can relax, join Stephen A. Smith in some Cowboys hate, and get ready for next Sunday.

Burrow is clearly a star QB, with only Mahomes standing in his way.

• It’s mind-boggling to think of how bad Tony Romo has gotten at his job after such a fast start. The guy got paid and got sloppy. Tony, the Bills were down three scores with 7:32 on the clock. They needed points!

Tony liked that call going for it when the Bills are down 3 scores. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 22, 2023

• John in SD writes:

Our football days for the season are winding down, only three left to enjoy. Can we supplement the months with pickleball coverage since the NBA regular season is pointless to watch. How much improved will the USFL be?

Congratulations to your Cincinnati Buckeyes, making another great run. Hopefully they keep it up for two more games. Joey Cool is crushing it. This young group of QBs will be fun to follow for the coming years.

Veronika Rajek fooled us all with this Brady fiasco and we fell for it hook, line, and sinker.

• Galen in Tennessee writes:

Your love of FJB began with “F%*k Joe Biden,” morphed into “F%*k Joy Behar,” and has evolved to “Fearless Joe Burrow!”

Congrats for the Who Deys advancing…what a performance!

• And for the final part of our Bengals coverage, let’s go to Jason H. in Cincinnati who happens to have a fairly important job in the city at the newspaper of record. Don’t worry, Jason is Team TNML and Team OutKick.

TNML on the move in France

• Mike T. got out and about Sunday and you know what that means…we get more promo photos!

Mike T. says this is at Tourrettes-sur-Loup.

And the Ts hit up another bakery. Uh, look at those croissants.

Pop-ups

• AH writes:

How is it possible that our favorite website is also THE most annoying website to use out of any website I frequent. Stop with the pop ups! End the read more tab. How is this good business sense? Pissing people off every time they click on your site is the beginning of the end. Facebook is less annoying than Outkick.

Kinsey:

I just work here, AH. Trust me, I have quite a bit on my plate just keeping up with the Ts on a map of Europe and running a mowing league.

Blue checkmark Big J journalists

• Jason R. writes:

Saw your comments about liberal journalists. I agree with all points. Most wanted to write about politics and “make a difference in the world” but are forced to write about sports and disdain sports fans. I also wanted to add, I think they are also ruining sports. Several facets to this theory of mine.

Obviously, they’ve injected politics into sports. I used to watch every NFL and NBA game I could. Since all the woke stuff has happened, I could care less. I can’t remember the last NBA game I watched. But I also am not a fan of the way they game has changed, that’s another topic for another day. They have encouraged player movement because it helps them fill in the dead periods of the sports year. It seems they talk more about the transfer portal or free agency anymore than the actual games. The thing I loved about college was the college guys were just like you. Yes, you occasionally had special hired guns that only stayed one or two years but most were four year guys who you felt like you knew. Those days are over. Pro sports is literally rooting for laundry. I can hardly keep up with what player plays for who anymore. Lastly, they’ve ruined the bowl system. Bowls used to mean something. Your team was rewarded for having a good season and went to play a good opponent that you wouldn’t normally ever play. The fans traveled and the players loved it. Now if you don’t make it to the playoffs, the season was essentially a failure and your best players “opt out” of the bowl game.

I believe we are going to more teams making the playoffs in essence because the journalist want to vacation in the nice cities these playoff games will be held. Hence why they have pushed for more teams making the playoffs every year. Do we really need 12 teams in the playoffs? Almost every year, the BCS would’ve been perfect. A plus one model would be perfect but 12 teams is asinine. It’s all because they have constantly pushed for it for years.

Keep up the good work. This column is a must-read every day.

That’s more than enough for this morning. I have emails piling up so I’ll get those pumped out Tuesday. Go have a helluva day at work. I’ll be over here smiling at having a team in the Final Four.

