Giants Mistake Minneapolis For Milwaukee In Social Media Post, Roasted By Fans

Fans roasted the San Francisco Giants on social media when they posted a graphic for a win over the Milwaukee Brewers, only for it to feature a photo of Minneapolis.

Big win in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/tacvXHanH2 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 27, 2023

That’s a tough look for the social media manager, and because this occurred on the internet, people were quick to point out the error.

That’s not even MKE background — BrockinSB (@HiuraFan) May 27, 2023

Nice picture of Minneapolis! — JM4 (@jacksonm0225) May 27, 2023

Welcome to San Fran pic.twitter.com/2lTGNExXQc — William (@ReuterHallUWLX) May 27, 2023

The Giants Social Team Learned How Hard Geography Can Be

In their defense, I’m not sure a lot of people outside of Milwaukee and Minneapolis would be able to tell the two apart from one photo, The only way I’d know would be if Milwaukee’s most iconic landmark — the Fonzie statue — was front and center.

It’s hard to do, even for me, and I was the Geography Bee Champion in seventh grade (Runner-up in eighth grade, but that was because of politics). No one at my rural Pennsylvania middle school could answer grade-appropriate geography questions with the finesse, speed, and flair that I could.

I was like the bastard child of Gerardus Mercator and Ken Jennings.

That is to say that even I — a self-proclaimed geography savant back in the day — wouldn’t have caught this mistake.

Plus it’s not like they were putting this graphic together by sight. I think most people could only identify half a dozen cities by their skylines. On top of that, three of them would be New York, London, and whichever city they live closest to.

They typed “Mi-” into their image library thought they were clicking the photo of Milwaukee and accidentally clicked on Minneapolis. While there’s something to be said about their disturbing lack of mouse accuracy, it could’ve happened to anyone.

That said, it’s an entirely unforgivable mistake and the person who made it should be fired.

