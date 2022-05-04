Giants HC Brian Daboll Told Daniel Jones To Start Slinging The Ball

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wants to recreate the magic of Josh Allen in East Rutherford.

Daboll is translating his scheme as former Bills OC into mentoring wayward Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and recently delivered some sage counsel for the young QB.

Appearing on Tiki and Tierney on Wednesday, Daboll shared his expectation to watch Jones sling the ball in the upcoming year instead of playing scared.

“These first three-and-a-half weeks I’ve been around him [since the offseason program began], I’ve been impressed with his work ethic, his leadership when he’s with the guys,” Daboll said, via Fox News Digital.

“He does a good job in the huddle. I want him to be himself, too. I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger and attack and have a positive mindset and continue to grow and learn.”

Daboll didn’t get the Giants coaching job without understanding the team’s strengths.

In 2020, Jones was named the NFL’s best deep-ball passer, ahead of elite names in the category, such as Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray.

Even with a porous Giants offensive line, Jones managed to be an accurate passer down the field by understanding opposing secondaries and trusting his receivers.

The Giants hope to see more out of veteran Kenny Golladay after a slow start to his tenure as a Giant. The team also hopes to return to good terms with a disgruntled Kadarius Toney. New York welcomed trade offers for the 2021 first-round pick but now appears content with keeping Toney, which may pay off big for Jones.

To address the weak protection up front, newly named Giants general manager Joe Schoen brought along Bills free-agent guard Jon Feliciano to help fill a void left by injured Giants captain Nick Gates.

Former first-rounder Andrew Thomas is shaping up to be a reliable left tackle, while the addition of Alabama’s Evan Neal in the 2022 draft primes the Giants O-line to have its best season in a long time.

The parts around Jones have improved, which puts the onus on the QB to solidify himself as a starter now or get booted.

Schoen and the Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option of his rookie contract: putting him in a make-or-break situation in 2022-23.

