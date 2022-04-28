NFL Draft: Giants Enter With Daniel Jones Drama

There are no guarantees for Daniel Jones beyond the 2022 season as the Giants have opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on their quarterback.

The Giants had until Monday to make their decision, but have done so just hours before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jones’ fifth-year option would have been worth $22.3 million guaranteed if the Giants had picked it up. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had his fifth-year option exercised at $10.6 million guaranteed.

The future of Jones had already been up in the air, who has guided the Giants to a 12-25 record in three years under center, but will now be playing for his third head coach in four seasons. A regime change has brought in former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who knows a thing or two about developing quarterbacks, with Josh Allen becoming one of the league’s best under his direction.

Daboll and co. were expected to bring in competition for Jones and did just that in the offseason, signing veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal.

But with the Giants holding the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in the First-Round, does New York’s philosophy change? On the surface, no, as the Giants still have holes to fill at edge rusher and on the offensive line, which could be addressed with those picks.

Stranger things have happened, however, such as the Giants selecting Jones at No. 6 overall in 2019. In 38 games and 37 starts, Jones has thrown for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions on 62.8% passing.

2022 appears to be Jones’ last chance with the Giants, who will be looking for some much-needed stability on the coaching staff. Giants co-owner John Mara admitted back in January that the team had done him no favors in giving him a chance to succeed.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,” Mara said. “We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches.

“Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now, give him some continuity, try to rebuild the offensive line and try to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”

