Giants Seemingly Content With Kadarius Toney, For Now

Suddenly, it seems to New York Giants are pumping the brakes on a Kadarius Toney trade.

That’s news, because as of last week, they seemed pretty determined to move Toney, the wide receiver selected with their first-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

But hold everything, wrote Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, because the Giants aren’t making calls on Toney. They’re just taking them.

This is a little different than last week, when Leonard and others reported that Toney was seemingly on the way out. And the Giants do indeed appear willing to still trade the guy. Entering Thursday’s draft, they own the Nos. 5 and 7 picks of the first round (along with a slew of others later).

So replacing Toney may not be that difficult. Of course, they don’t want to move him just to move him, it seems. The latest says that new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are willing to give Toney a fighting chance with the Giants another chance.

Perhaps because rival teams aren’t exactly begging for a shot to land him.

“While teams may be calling on the receiver, nothing has ‘come close to materializing in terms of a trade,’ per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo (via NFL.com),” wrote Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors. “While Vacchiano’s report indicates that the Giants are the ones who are receiving the calls, Garafolo says it’s ‘unclear’ if the Giants initiated any trade talks. Ultimately, the reporter says it ‘doesn’t seem very likely’ that Toney is moved any time soon.”

Either way, Toney is attending the Giants’ workouts now, and despite some off-field stuff from last season, both sides appear ready to move on, and perhaps even together.

Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards in his first NFL season. Nearly half of those came against the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, when he compiled 189 yards on 10 receptions.

Through no fault of his own, he suffered multiple injuries and also went on the COVID list twice. But per Leonard, Toney displayed a “lack of playbook study” and “poor meeting behavior” as a rookie. If that’s truly the case, you can understand why Schoen and the Giants may want to move on.

For now, though, it seems like they’re willing to give it another whirl. So in short, stay tuned, Giants fans.