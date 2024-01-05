Giannis vs Wembanyama Last Night Was AWESOME

Videos by OutKick

It was the matchup NBA fans have been waiting to see… Giannis vs Wembanyama. The veteran All-Star versus the rookie with all the expectations that comes with it. Two NBA players that will be tasked with carrying the league’s future for years to come.

Would he be able to live up to the hype last night despite the Spurs being an absolute disaster this year which included an eighteen-game losing streak?

ABSOLUTELY.

LOOK AT THESE HIGHLIGHTS

Despite the Spurs being down by double digits in the first quarter and everyone rolling their eyes thinking it was going to be another loss for the pitiful 5-29 team, Wembanyama and his teammates began battling back.

At one point in the second quarter Wemby even threw the ball off the backboard to HIMSELF and dunked it! Ya know, casual play that happens all the time… yeah right.

Wembanyama went off the backboard to himself lol pic.twitter.com/b9vuj7dltW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 5, 2024

Or how about a little behind the back move to finish with a dunk later on?

OH MY GOODNESS WEMBY 😱



Bucks-Spurs on TNT pic.twitter.com/6lHbOH3cr3 — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2024

The excitement only began building from there as both stars began battling each other which culminated in an unbelievable ending.

Let’s fast forward to the fourth quarter where the Spurs are miraculously somehow still in the game and down by three with 1:15 left in the game.

Suddenly, Bucks’ guard Damian Lillard tries to drive to the lane before he’s stopped by Wemby who ends up blocking him and then GOING ALL THE WAY DOWN THE COURT to hit a three-pointer and tie it up!

Wembanyama is SEVEN-FOOT-FOUR and is hitting threes? Let’s go. I don’t care what you think of the NBA, there’s no way as a sports fan you don’t think that’s awesome.

Wemby block ➡️ Wemby triple 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3ZmKwV2tol — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024

BUT WAIT…

There was no way Giannis wasn’t going to take things into his own hands now right? He can’t get showed up by a rookie of all people.

Just a few seconds later, Giannis proved why he is Giannis and answered back with a MONSTER of a dunk to give the Bucks the lead by two.

Giannis drops the HAMMER. pic.twitter.com/iSnpMrzfLm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2024

WEMBANYANA WAS NOT DONE YET…

The Spurs would end up missing the next shot. So with 20 seconds left and up by three, Giannis decides to take it to the basket before he ALSO is met with a block by Wemby.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH THE REJECTION ON GIANNIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/mAgv6pUumv — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) January 5, 2024

In the end however, Wembanyama and the Spurs would come up short against the Bucks, losing 125-121. But not without playing what may be the best NBA game of the year.

The final stats show just how competitive it was between the two stars:

Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in 26 minutes of playing time.

While Giannis had 44 points, 14 boards and 7 assists in 39 minutes. The Bucks now sit at 25-10 and in second place behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

After the game Giannis couldn’t hold back how impressed he was in what was the start of what will be a must-watch matchup for basketball fans everywhere.

“I’ve never seen anything like him… the sky’s the limit [with him].”

Giannis couldn’t believe Wemby in their first matchup 😅🍿



(via @bucks) pic.twitter.com/NzbsRTfTwB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2024

As someone who has written about how frustrated I’ve been about the NBA in recent years and how I don’t follow it nearly as much due to the constant fouls, the workload management excuses and more…

I will say this – if Wembanyama continues to play like he did last night and battles against some of the other NBA stars – I’ll be all in.