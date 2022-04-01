Get Your Popcorn Ready: Terrell Owens Ending Retirement

Terrell Owens is swapping the comfort of a gold jacket for the familiarity of shoulder pads. Owens, a 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, is coming out of retirement to play in the Fan Controlled Football football league – the same league that employs Johnny Manziel as a player/coach.

Owens, 48, is expected to pair up with Manziel on the Zappers.

FCF is in its second year of existence. The indoor league is based in Atlanta, has eight teams, 50-yard fields, features 7-on-7 game play, and allows fans to call plays.

So, rather than yell to Donovan McNabb or Wade Phillips to get him the damn ball, T.O. will need to bark at basement-bound 12-year-olds calling play-action passes in between sips of Mountain Dew.

BREAKING: WR Terrell Owens is coming out of retirement at the age of 48. He’s joining the Fan Controlled Football League pic.twitter.com/vv6kVggxjp — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 31, 2022

This is far from the first return to the field for Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010. He’s had short stints with teams in the Indoor Football League, American Flag Football League and the CFL. He also regularly asks NFL teams for another shot, reminding them that he’s still in great shape and raring to go.

Last summer, Owens even teased a possible comeback during an appearance on Good Morning Football: “I can do what people never expect. I can still play. Who’s to say what I can & can’t do?”

Then in January, Owens publicly auditioned for a chance fill the role in Tampa Bay vacated by Antonio Brown.

“I know I can do it… Let me go out there and show you,” Owens said on the Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast.

Owens ranks third all-time on the NFL receiving list in both yards (15,934) and touchdowns (153).

The Zappers’ 7-week season is scheduled to start on April 16th. Plenty of time to prepare your popcorn.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF