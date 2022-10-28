Get Ready To Hear This New Rihanna Song Non-Stop On Road To Super Bowl

Ahead of her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance, Rihanna has dropped her first new song in six years. The slow-paced “Lift Me Up,” brings an emotional vocal element to it, but not much else.

For a comeback song, I would have expected an absolute banger with a ridiculous beat and a chorus that you can’t get out of your head.

Now, with the Super Bowl only a few months out, we may all know this chorus, but not because it’s good. Rather, because you just KNOW that the TV executives are going to play this non-stop during every game for the foreseeable future.

The problem is, the song stinks.





Remember when The Weeknd had his massive song “Blinding Lights” and you couldn’t escape it? I remember CBS played it literally in and out of every single damn NFL commercial break for weeks in advance. I heard it so much that still to this day I can’t stand it. Expect the same treatment with Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”

The song will also be featured as part of the upcoming Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, which is set for release on November 11th. The track honors the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero before passing away from colon cancer in 2020.

WILL ANYONE ELSE JOIN RIHANNA DURING HALFTIME?

Many were surprised that the NFL would choose Rihanna to be this year’s Halftime Show performer. She hasn’t been involved in the music industry for years, last releasing a solo album over 6 years ago. Instead, she’s been more focused on growing her fashion, skincare and cosmetics brand “Fenty,” as well as recently having a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna obviously has a talented voice. And she does have some solid songs throughout the years. But personally I was shocked that they went with her for this year’s Super Bowl. Especially since it’s Apple Music’s first time producing the Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performer Rihanna (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

I thought that Taylor Swift – who everyone is talking about these days with her new “Midnights” album would have been the obvious choice.

Most Halftime Shows have a medley of various performers during them. Last year for example had five (Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem).

In the last decade only two artists have performed solo – The Weeknd and Lady Gaga. We’ll see if the NFL plans to add any other performers.

Until then whether you’re a Rihanna fan or not, you won’t be able to escape knowing the lyrics to “Lift Me Up,” for better or worse.