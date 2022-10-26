Lane Kiffin Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song



Taylor Swift has many fans across the country of all ages and genders, but there may be none bigger than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Swift has been making the rounds recently, promoting her massive hit album“Midnights,” but must have been overjoyed to learn that Kiffin was such a big fan.

After unveiling his status as Swiftie, Kiffin played coy, telling one reporter he wouldn’t reveal his favorite song on the new album until Ole Miss won.

Well despite the loss to LSU last weekend, our long national nightmare has finally come to an end.

In a Wednesday tweet, Kiffin dropped the news himself, while still holding back some further details.

It’s “Karma” but didn’t want to tell you why yet. Will explain later 🤔@taylorswift13 @gnybarra https://t.co/HTLVi0bAsN — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2022



Thankfully he tagged Swift to ensure she saw this momentous news. As of this writing, however, Taylor had not yet replied to the tweet.

Taylor Swift performs onstage in Nashville, Tennessee. It is unclear whether Lane Kiffin was in attendance. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Is Lane Kiffin Right About Taylor Swift’s Best Song?

Before learning of Kiffin’s reasoning, it’s hard to criticize him too much for his choice, and “Karma” is unquestionably one of the best songs on the album.

That said, ”The Great War” should have received strong consideration, given its World War I theme.

At least he didn’t choose “Anti-hero,” which contains the indefensible lyrics: ”Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby.”

Ole Miss goes on the road to play Texas A&M this Saturday, an important SEC West matchup, but the biggest burning question is whether Kiffin will be blasting Taylor Swift in the locker room before kickoff.

Or if Kiffin will blame himself if the Rebels lose and open his postgame comments to the press with, “Hi, it’s me, I’m the problem, it’s me.”