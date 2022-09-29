Rihanna Once Said Performing At The Super Bowl Is ‘Selling Out’ Due To Colin Kaepernick; Now She’s The Headliner

The NFL announced this week Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. She confirmed the news gleefully on Instagram with a photograph of herself holding a football.

This makes Rihanna a sellout. That is at least according to Rihanna in 2019.

Three years ago, Rihanna confirmed in a Vogue profile that she turned down an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“Absolutely, [I did],” the singer responded.

Rihanna added she would never participate in an NFL event and enable its racism.

“I couldn’t dare [perform for the NFL]. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Strong words from someone about to perform for the NFL and provide it a service.

So what changed? Why is Rihanna — to use her words — selling out and enabling racism?

Hopefully, one of the many journalists and television anchors who interview Rihanna ahead of the Super Bowl will ask her to explain her change of heart.

Does she no longer support Kaepernick? Did she realize he’s a fraud?

Or did she only support him at the time as a means to increase her status with the social justice crowd?

While we assume it’s the latter possibility, we hope Rihanna has come to learn the following truths about Colin Kaepernick:

Kaepernick doesn’t want to play football; he wants to be an activist. He used phony victimhood as a marketing tool to make Netflix documentaries that liken playing in the NFL to slavery.

He also can’t play football at even an average level. Last we saw him, he lost his starting job to a bum called Blaine Gabbert.

Ultimately, NFL teams calculated that Colin Kaepernick’s mediocre skills do not offset the polarization that’d come with signing a player who chastised the fans who celebrate July 4:

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

That is why Kaepernick doesn’t have a job. And that’s why the musicians who went to bat for him, from Eminem to Rihanna to boy band members, look like uninformed useful idiots.

By the way, if Rihanna is going to sell out, could she at least perform “Umbrella” during halftime?