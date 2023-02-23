Get A Load Of This TikTok Girl Who Put Her Man On A ‘Performance Improvement Plan’

Videos by OutKick

Next time your wife nags you about doing the dishes, just give her a kiss and do them, fellas, because we may be in trouble thanks to a new TikTok trend.

It’s all thanks to one girlfriend in particular, who went viral last week when she posted a lengthy TikTok about putting her longtime boyfriend on a ‘Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).’

And yes, it’s exactly as it sounds.

Nadeen Hui shared in a now-viral video that’s been viewed by nearly half-a-million people that she “put (her) boyfriend on probation” early in their relationship, when they were experiencing “a lot of issues.

“Ultimately I felt like we weren’t compatible, even though we have a lot of love for each other,” she said.

@nadeenhui we started living together really early on in our relationship so we saw all of each others living habits and lifestyles super quickly. and i honestly think it worked out better this way because we could decide if we actually wanted to work on these lifestyle habits together or split up. since it was so new, there wouldn’t be much love lost and we’d still be friends. but ultimately, we decided that we wanna stay together, and these lifestyle changes were for the better so why not do it? i had to learn to be more accepting and easy going, and he had to learn to be more tidy and considerate of shared spaces. #relationshipadvice #softwareengineerlife #lifeintech #girlsintech ♬ original sound – nadeen

Scary times we’re living in right now, fellas. Better have your heads on a swivel and be on your Ps and Qs at home, because there is ZERO percent chance we’re surviving this one if it picks up steam.

Whatever happened to the good old days of just being banished to the couch for a night or two before you both ultimately come to your senses, say you’re sorry and go on your way?

Hell, I think I’d even take a cartoon frying pan to the noggin over something called a Performance Improvement Plan.

You want to give me a list of chores like an unruly kid and meet weekly to have “retrospectives where we check in with each other to see how we’re doing”?

Yeah, I don’t think so.

“Like anything I need done, I just add it onto the board and he’ll get it done — but if I just tell him, he’ll forget about it,” Hui said.

Just add it to the board? Yeah, OK!

Guys – boyfriends, husbands – have been forgetting things since the beginning of time, Nadeen. It’s part of the game, part of the dance. You’re not gonna whip out a stupid TikTok video on that miserable app and start changing things. Not on my watch.

And how about this? She says he actually likes it! Sure, keep telling yourself that.

Hui also explained the couple had “a shared note with daily and weekly tasks he needed to do, and set of things that he needed to work on, and it worked out really well.”

Sounds like a blast!

Anyway, the video went viral, and the comments ranged from horrified to …

“Honestly weekly check-ins is a relationship hack kudos to you.”

Buckle up, fellas.

PS: I may not always remember what my wife asks, but she hates cleaning the kitchen and I don’t mind it, so as long as my kitchen is in shape we do just fine.

And if I forget to do something, I get yelled at and take it like a man and we both move on with our days.

Take that, Nadeen.