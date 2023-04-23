German Soccer Match Canceled After Fan Throws Entire Beer In Face Of Referee At Halftime

Videos by OutKick
I have a complicated relationship with soccer. I love the World Cup and I watched almost every match. But it’s hard to get excited about the MLS and I just can’t do the whole European soccer thing. Leave that for the “cool” hipsters who love telling you about how great European soccer is.
But there’s a pretty great argument for European soccer coming out of Germany on Sunday. Officials canceled a lower-level match after a fan threw a beer in the face of the referee, who was headed to the locker room for halftime.
The funny part is that this is not, say, a game in the Bundesliga. That’s the top soccer league in Germany for all you uncultured heathens.
This is a lower-tier league match. The team in question is Zwickau and apparently this game mattered a lot. Of course, European soccer uses the relegation system where bad teams get dropped into lower leagues.
That part is kind of awesome, to be honest. And evidently Zwickau is on the verge of being relegated. So, a fan lost his mind over some call in the first half. I have no idea what the call was, but I don’t think it matters.
This is kind of like if you go to a regular season AA baseball game and dump beer on the umpire over a bad call.
It’s like … I get it, you love your team but … it’s minor league baseball.
Be better, Germans.
