German Soccer Match Canceled After Fan Throws Entire Beer In Face Of Referee At Halftime

I have a complicated relationship with soccer. I love the World Cup and I watched almost every match. But it’s hard to get excited about the MLS and I just can’t do the whole European soccer thing. Leave that for the “cool” hipsters who love telling you about how great European soccer is.

But there’s a pretty great argument for European soccer coming out of Germany on Sunday. Officials canceled a lower-level match after a fan threw a beer in the face of the referee, who was headed to the locker room for halftime.

Bloody hell 🤯



Zwickau’s crucial fixture versus Essen has been stopped at half time.



Someone showered the referee in I presume beer and that was that.



What happens now?#3Liga #Zwickau #FSVRWEpic.twitter.com/vcOA9WTGVW — DDR Fußball in English (@Fussball_DDR) April 23, 2023

The funny part is that this is not, say, a game in the Bundesliga. That’s the top soccer league in Germany for all you uncultured heathens.

This is a lower-tier league match. The team in question is Zwickau and apparently this game mattered a lot. Of course, European soccer uses the relegation system where bad teams get dropped into lower leagues.

Supporters of Zwickau hold hanging doll heads with Aue scarfs and a banner reading Schachter Schlachter (engl. Aue Butcher) during the 3 Liga soccer match between FSV Zwickau and Erzgebirge Aue at GGZ Arena on March 14, 2023 in Zwickau, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images for DFB)

That part is kind of awesome, to be honest. And evidently Zwickau is on the verge of being relegated. So, a fan lost his mind over some call in the first half. I have no idea what the call was, but I don’t think it matters.

This is kind of like if you go to a regular season AA baseball game and dump beer on the umpire over a bad call.

It’s like … I get it, you love your team but … it’s minor league baseball.

Be better, Germans.