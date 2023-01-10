Georgia Players Savagely Start Eating Food From Fans With 10 Minutes Left In National Championship Game: Video

Georgia was eating, both literally and figuratively, during its blowout win over TCU in the national championship game on Monday night.

Some Bulldogs took advantage of the field-level suites at SoFi Stadium and grabbed some food from some fans during the fourth quarter. Junior running back Kendall Milton took the lead in getting a plate of food for him and his teammates to enjoy on the bench.

Milton pulled off the move with 9:24 left in the game adding even more insult to injury for the Horned Frogs.

The only way this move could have possibly been more disrespectful was if Milton was eating before his touchdown, but it came well after, as he scored his lone TD just before halftime. Milton finished the night with 10 rushes for 33 yards.

If we’re being honest, the entire Georgia roster could have started chowing on their postgame meal midway through the second quarter and it wouldn’t have mattered.

While TCU made it a 10-7 game with 4:45 left in the first quarter it was all Dawgs from that point forward. The Frogs were shut out 55-0 over the final 47 minutes of the game and looked lifeless doing it.

TCU finished the game with just 188 yards of total offense while Georgia managed 589 yards.

This national championship game will be remembered for Georgia officially starting its dynasty in the most dominant fashion of all time and a few Bulldogs eating random food from fans with nearly 10 minutes left in regulation.

