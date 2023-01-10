Georgia Enters Dynasty Mode In College Football, Wins Second Straight Championship By Embarrassing TCU

LOS ANGELES — What did we truly expect? TCU to finish off the storybook season against one of the best teams in the past decade? Monday night served as a lesson to college football fans around the country: Georgia is the most dominant team, as Stetson Bennett and crew proved in an easy 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship.

The Bulldogs finished this season a perfect 15-0 and became the sport’s first back-to-back national champion since 2012.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett. (Getty Images)

Move over, Alabama. There’s a new Bulldog in town. What we saw Monday night from Stetson Bennett should be a stark reminder that Kirby Smart knows exactly what he’s doing. For years, the chatter around Athens has centered around Bennett and his ability to lead this football team. Well, for the second straight year, Bennett delivered again on the biggest stage.

TCU struggled to find any type of consistency on offense, and its defense looked just as bad. Giving up four touchdowns to Stetson Bennett in the first 30 minutes is not the best way to open the first half, I don’t care how good TCU is in the second half this season. What we witnessed was a mugging, as Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers nine times for 234 yards in the first half.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey catches a touchdown pass during the first half. (Getty Images)

If you were wondering what this Georgia defense would look like against a versatile quarterback in TCU’s Max Duggan, well, the Bulldogs forced three turnovers in the first half. Georgia spent enough time in the Horned Frogs backfield that they could’ve charged rent. Now, we look at this team from Athens in a very different light.

Kirby Smart Sets Another Bar At Georgia In Win Over TCU

No longer is Kirby Smart chasing Nick Saban for respect or clout as a head coach. He’s certainly earned it. We now must talk about Smart in the same light as other coaches who are sitting in the Hall of Fame, with authority. Also, what Stetson Bennett did against TCU is another reminder of how good this young man really is.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart thanks the crowd, while making his way around the stadium #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/MLpM9sIf7X — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 10, 2023

Georgia’s 58-point lead on TCU is the largest in a national title game since USC led 55-10 against Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl.

It turns out Stetson Bennett will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history, deservedly so. Finishing the night with 302 total yards and four touchdowns, the past two seasons of the Bennett era will certainly not be forgotten. A former walk-on quarterback who has two national championship rings, along with an SEC title, Stetson has now done something that coaches didn’t think was possible just three years ago.

Now, the Bulldogs will celebrate their second consecutive title, while the rest of college football looks at the job Kirby Smart has done in Athens in jealously.