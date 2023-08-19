Georgia Football Powerhouse Langston Hughes Wins Instant Classic Thanks To Ohio State Commit Air Noland Looking Like Prime Michael Vick

Videos by OutKick

Defending champion Langston Hughes — a high school football powerhouse in Georgia — won an instant classic on national TV to open the season Friday night. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have arguably the best quarterback in the country — Air Noland — leading the fellas up and down the field while also throwing absolute darts to the corner of the end zone with the game on the line.

Do I get some prime Michael Vick vibes from Air Noland here? Maybe. Cannon of an arm, accurate and a great name to boot.

Clutch, too.

No. 39 player in the nation Air Noland with some magic late as Langston Hughes trails Carrollton 34-33 late in the 4Q.



The Ohio State commit has been on the money with the game on the linehttps://t.co/joWQxQ3vq4 pic.twitter.com/lDeDGnYQQa — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) August 19, 2023

Air Noland leads Langston Hughes to win in instant classic

My God. I cannot tell you how happy I am that football is back — partly because I get to write about darts like these on a Saturday morning. Give me a specimen like Air Noland throwing the rock with a minute to go, and I’m all in.

Game on the line, Ryan Day probably watching on the sidelines as his 2024 QB commit, Ohio State fans on the edge of their seats, and BAM — drops it in the bucket to give Langston Hughes the lead.

Love it. Noland, by the way, threw 55 touchdowns to four picks last year for the defending state champs. Not too shabby.

This was also Carrollton’s first home loss since 2019. What a way to start a season!

Turns out the Langston Hughes defense also made a sweet goal line stand to end the night, too, which led to this glorious moment from Air Noland.

PS: how about the Titans-Rams Super Bowl play to end the game? Unreal.

2026 Carrollton, GA QB Julian Lewis got his team to the red zone with seconds left in their game vs. Langston Hughes. Hughes won 39-34. Great way to start ESPN's coverage of the 2023 High School Football season! pic.twitter.com/5NUwEwfU3J — RoyceWall58 (@RoyceWall58) August 19, 2023