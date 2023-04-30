Georgia DT Jamaal Jarrett Makes Anti-Asian Comments On Instagram Live

Videos by OutKick

How many dumb things have to happen before these kids stop going live on Instagram?

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett made a racial slur while livestreaming the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

As Shane Gifford — a young Asian-American from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City — took the podium to announce the Atlanta Falcons’ pick, Jarrett made an insensitive comment about the boy.

“Jalen Carter, c’mon you Asian,” Jarrett said. “Ching chong!”

Georgia DT Jamaal Jarrett streamed some racially insensitive remarks on IG live on draft night… Yikes. pic.twitter.com/mTfbSxgzTV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 30, 2023

The Falcons did not select Jalen Carter, by the way. At No. 8 overall, they drafted running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas.

Not surprisingly, though, Jarrett’s comments sparked plenty of backlash online. Most Twitter users blamed Head Coach Kirby Smart and the culture of the Georgia football program.

Aside from winning back-to-back National Championships, the Bulldogs haven’t exactly been in the news for good things.

In January, Georgia player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash after leaving a strip club. Then, Jalen Carter was arrested on charges of racing and reckless driving related to the accident.

“Culture at Georgia seems good,” one person tweeted. “This on a live video. Players getting arrested. Players drinking and racing causing two deaths. I am sure winning sweeps this under the rug, right Dawg fans?”

Culture at Georgia seems good. This on a live video. Players getting arrested. Players drinking and racing causing two deaths. I am sure winning sweeps this under the rug right Dawg fans? https://t.co/kkHuByLVLv — Rockytopology (@rockytopology) April 30, 2023

Jamaal Jarrett is a four-star commit in the 2023 class. A native of Greensboro, N.C., he was the No. 18 defensive lineman in the country.

Before committing to Georgia, he had 27 scholarship offers from schools across every major conference.

So far, there’s been no word on whether he’ll face punishment from the school for his remarks on Thursday’s livestream.