Excessive speed contributed to the car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in Athens, Georgia, early Sunday morning.

The Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report said the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy was traveling faster than the posted 40 mph speed. The report released Tuesday mentioned no other contributing factors.

Vehicle Jumped A Curve And Collided Into Poles And A Tree

The vehicle failed to handle a curve on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The Expedition’s front passenger tire hit a curb, went off the road and hit two utility poles and a tree. It then collided into a unit of the Shoal Creek Apartments, the report said.

This 2021 Ford Expedition crashed the Shoal Creek Apartments in Athens, Georgia, early Sunday morning. The wreck killed driver Chandler LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting staff member, and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock. (Getty Images).

Athens Police will continue to investigate to learn the exact speed the vehicle was traveling.

Willock was ejected from his seat in the back on the driver’s side and died at the scene. He was a red-shirt sophomore from New Milford, N.J.

The crash scene off Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, Georgia, that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock (center) and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy. (Getty Images).

LeCroy was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was from Toccoa, Georgia.

Another Staff Member And Player Were Injured

Football recruiting staff member Victoria Bowles, 26, of Bogart, Georgia, was seated in the back and suffered significant injuries. She is in stable condition at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Georgia junior offensive tackle Warren McClendon, 21, of Brunswick, Georgia, was seated in the passenger seat in the front and was not injured seriously.

The Georgia football team had celebrated its second consecutive national championship on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium and with a parade through downtown Athens.