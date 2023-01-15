Georgia Football Player And Staff Member Killed In Car Accident; Another Player Injured

Less than a day after celebrating a second consecutive national championship, the Georgia football program is mourning the loss of one of its players and a staff member.

Sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, of New Milford, N.J., and Georgia football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, 24, have died in a car crash, the school announced Sunday morning.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) and teammate Sedrick Van Pran leave the field after Georgia beat Vanderbilt on Oct. 15 at Sanford Stadium. Willock, 20, died in a car crash early Sunday in Athens. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest via Getty Images)

The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. Police said Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on the 900 block of Barnett Shoals at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Willock died at the scene.

LeCroy was the driver and died at an area hospital, Police said.

Two Others Hurt In Crash

Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. The school said they are in stable condition. Multiple reports identified those two as junior offensive lineman Warren McClendon of Brunswick, Georgia, and Tory Bowles, a recruiting staff member in the football office.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department,” a university release said. “We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Georgia Celebrated National Title On Saturday

Georgia’s football team took part in a national championship parade through Athens and a celebration at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Every one of them took advantage of an opportunity,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at a podium at the stadium.

Smart released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” he said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock signed with Georgia from Catholic High in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2020 and red-shirted. He played in every game in the 2022-23 season for the 15-0 Bulldogs as a reserve guard, and he started twice. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, he played in 13 of 15 games for Georgia.

Willock tweeted out a moment he had with Georgia fan Sam Kramer and his grandson at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Our family is numb. Thank u Devin…. 🙏 https://t.co/bxdHDME8TT — Sam Kramer 🖤❤🐶 (@samkramer76) January 15, 2023

The UGA football program released a statement about the tragedy: