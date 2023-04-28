What In The World Are The Atlanta Falcons Doing?

Videos by OutKick

I’ll start with this: Bijan Robinson is a hell of a football player. I had him as the second-best player in this year’s NFL Draft. But for the Atlanta Falcons to take him with the 8th overall pick is a terrible decision.

The thing that a lot of people don’t realize is that just because someone is the “best player available” doesn’t make them the best player for your team. Running backs are a luxury item in the NFL Draft. So is tight end. Those are the two riskiest positions to draft in the first round.

The Atlanta Falcons took Bijan Robinson at #8 this year. Two years ago, they took tight end Kyle Pitts at #4. The two worst positions a team can draft in the first round and Atlanta took both in a span of three years.

They did that without having a quarterback in position. They did it with a bottom-five defense last season.

It’s hard to figure out what the Atlanta Falcons are thinking

Atlanta, what are you doing? Building a team starts with offensive and defensive lines. You need a quarterback. And speed on the outside on both sides of the ball.

Yet they keep using picks on luxury items despite still needing to build an entire team. Last year, they took wide receiver Drake London. And he wasn’t even the best wide receiver available to them, either. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, both better, went after.

They hired general manager Terry Fontenot in January 2021. So far, his drafts have been abysmal.

