It took Georgia two plays to score a touchdown Saturday against Kent State thanks to Brock Bowers.

Less than 10 seconds into the game, Bowers took a reverse handoff 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Georgia on the scoreboard before College Gameday was even over.

That’s right. Lee Corso STILL hadn’t even made his headgear selection yet and the Georgia damn Bulldogs were already in the end zone.

BROCK BOWERS ON THE SECOND PLAY OF THE GAME 75-YARDS TO THE HOUSEpic.twitter.com/kSAdk205kF — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 24, 2022

Brock Bowers puts Georgia up before ESPN College Gameday Is Over

Gonna be LOOOOOOONG day for the Golden Flashes.

Look at that hole, too. The defensive end has no clue what’s going on, and Bowers just outruns everyone else.

Good morning, good afternoon, goodnight. 7-0 before fans even knew the game started.

Brock Bowers already have 75 yards in 19 seconds this man is not human — Chauncey Figgures (@cmfiggures) September 24, 2022

You'll never believe this but Brock Bowers has already scored a touchdown for Georgia — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 24, 2022

Brock Bowers scored a TD already before Gameday ended pic.twitter.com/pdXwiwYR9R — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 24, 2022

I ain’t even turn the game on yet and Bowers already done scored 😂 — Willito (@CPapiJr) September 24, 2022

I’m just trying to figure out who Lee Corso picks and Brock Bowers has already scored touchdown 😂 #GoDawgs — Ashley Espie (@dawggirl27) September 24, 2022

Georgia already on the board before GameDay was over. https://t.co/4IRZ1FHOYU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2022

Credit to Kent State, though. The Golden Flashes responded with a quick field goal after a 4-play, minus-2 yard drive.

Stetson Bennett would later throw an interception, and Georgia blocked a punt for a safety two drives later. Still, Georgia only managed a field goal before the first quarter ended.

We have a ballgame in Athens, baby!

(Not really).