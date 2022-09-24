Georgia Scored A Touchdown So Quickly Lee Corso Hadn’t Even Made His Gameday Pick Yet

updated

It took Georgia two plays to score a touchdown Saturday against Kent State thanks to Brock Bowers.

Less than 10 seconds into the game, Bowers took a reverse handoff 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Georgia on the scoreboard before College Gameday was even over.

That’s right. Lee Corso STILL hadn’t even made his headgear selection yet and the Georgia damn Bulldogs were already in the end zone.

Brock Bowers puts Georgia up before ESPN College Gameday Is Over

Gonna be LOOOOOOONG day for the Golden Flashes.

Look at that hole, too. The defensive end has no clue what’s going on, and Bowers just outruns everyone else.

Good morning, good afternoon, goodnight. 7-0 before fans even knew the game started.

Brock Bowers and the Georgia Bulldogs wasted no time scoring a touchdown against Kent State. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Credit to Kent State, though. The Golden Flashes responded with a quick field goal after a 4-play, minus-2 yard drive.

Stetson Bennett would later throw an interception, and Georgia blocked a punt for a safety two drives later. Still, Georgia only managed a field goal before the first quarter ended.

We have a ballgame in Athens, baby!

(Not really).

 

Brock Bowerscollege footballGeorgia Bulldogs

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply