Georgia Routs South Carolina As If Gamecocks Were A Non-Conference Foe

It was supposed to be a Southeastern Conference game, but the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs treated “border rival” South Carolina as if it was a rent-a-win opponent in a 48-7 win in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday.

But there will be no guarantee payment for the Gamecocks.

It was the largest margin of victory in the history of the series that has reached 75 games. The Bulldogs (3-0) lead the series, 54-19-2.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brock Bowers for a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter. He added an 11-yard touchdown run for a 38-0 lead midway through the third period and called it a day.

Bennett completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 6-yard touchdown to Bowers for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Bennett became the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) quarterback to open a season with three straight games of 250 yards passing or more and a rushing touchdown since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2016.

Carson Beck replaced Bennett and completed 5 of 6 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Bowers finished with five catches for 121 yards.

“When you have a great standard, guys want to play to it, and you have an expectation,” defending national champion Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Georgia’s defense allowed its first touchdown of the season with 53 seconds to go when South Carolina backup quarterback Luke Doty threw a 13-yard touchdown to tight end Traevon Kenion. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions. He completed 13 of 25 passes for 118 yards.

The Bulldogs have not been tested yet. They won their opener, 49-3, over No. 11 Oregon and beat Samford 33-0 last week. Georgia will likely be favored in every regular season game this year. Its SEC West opponents are Auburn and Mississippi State.