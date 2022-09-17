Georgia absolutely dominated South Carolina on Saturday. Meanwhile, quarterback Stetson Bennett was taking pictures with fans in the stands during the game.

Bennett, who took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs last season, has had quite the journey. He walked on at Georgia, spent a year on the JUCO level, transferred back to UGA on scholarship, served in the backup role, was thrust into the starting job, and won a national championship.

Rather than declaring for the NFL and going out on top, Bennett decided to run it back in 2022 for his sixth and final season of college football. He pulled up to fall camp with a fresh fade and tapped into his alter ego “Stequavious Bennett.”

At that point, it was already over with. Bennett is coming for the respect he deserves.

Stetson Bennett pulling up to fall camp with a clean fade was not on my 2022 bingo card, but I am absolutely here for it pic.twitter.com/7ZNn1Xz6Db — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) August 3, 2022

Through the first three games of the season, Bennett has been absolutely dominant. He has completed 64 of 88 pass attempts for 952 yards and five touchdowns and added three touchdowns on the ground. Pretty good start, to say the least!

Against South Carolina on Saturday, Stetson Bennett went full savage mode, aka Stequavious mode

Late in the second half, Bennett ran in from 10 yards out for six and snatched a Gamecocks defensive back’s ankles in the process. It was nasty.

Stetson Bennett crossed him pic.twitter.com/ZsQHbVQrZ7 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 17, 2022

Not long thereafter, he did the most legendary thing he has done to date. Yes, even more legendary than bringing the first national championship in more than four decades back to Athens.

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bennett went over to the sideline and took a selfie with fans in the stands. AS THE GAME WAS STILL GOING ON!

Stetson Bennett was spotted taking a pic with fans with 9 minutes left to play against South Carolina 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/VoJiaAtk70 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

If Bennett can go back-to-back in 2022, it would cement him as an all-time college football great. He is well on his way, and at the very least, he will forever be a folk hero.