George Pickens Clears Up Frustration Rumors Despite Still Being Very Frustrated

It’s been tough times for top wideout talent this year. One name caught in this wide receiver recession is Pittsburgh Steeler George Pickens.

When unhappy, receivers can get cryptic online to voice frustrations with the team. Pickens sparked such concern in Steel City when he posted “Free Me” on Instagram. He also deleted Steelers posts after having two receptions for negative yardage (-1) last Thursday against Tennessee.

Oh, and the Steelers (5-3) won, which should probably matter more to Pickens.

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

George Pickens is Definitely Upset

Pickens responded to his social media activity Wednesday after speculation that he wanted out of Pittsburgh. News of Pickens’ disgruntlement even reached head coach Mike Tomlin, who called the player a “pebble in my shoe.”

“I don’t really mix social media and football … just clearing out my page, scrubbing it, not too crazy,” Pickens said concerning the IG drama. “Got nothing to do with the Steelers at all.”

Steelers WR George Pickens: pic.twitter.com/geX9PcRHMt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 8, 2023

Here’s what Mike Tomlin said about the dissatisfied Pickens.

After dealing with Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, Tomlin isn’t losing sleep with Pickens.

“He wants to be a reason why we’re successful. I don’t begrudge that,” the veteran coach commented. “I want guys who want the football — I want guys who want to be central reasons why we’re successful. That’s a non-issue to be quite honest with you.”

Pickens logged 801 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season. Most of us who have him in fantasy football slotted him as a surefire, low-end WR1. Pickens’ value floats around WR4 after eight games.

Surely, the second-year wideout is eager to take off, boasting great hands and catch range, but the slow production at the QB position is surely holding him down.

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

An area where Pickens does have a bit of an issue is his quarterbacks. Kenny Pickett, heralded as a full-blooded Pittsburgh kid, works as a game manager and hardly instills confidence as an accurate arm. Pickett puts up water-pistol numbers like Thursday’s stat line: 19 of 30 for 190 yards and a touchdown.

George Pickens can only do so much of his QB’s job.

Pickens, Pickett and the Steelers must stay on the same page to survive an ultra-competitive AFC North. All four teams are 5-3 or better. Baltimore is separating from the pack at 7-2 … maybe Lamar Jackson, former MVP, isn’t all that bad.