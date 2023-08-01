VIDEO: Steelers WR George Pickens Mosses Joey Porter Jr. With All-Time Great Catch

Videos by OutKick

George Pickens is looking like one of the more exciting wide receivers in the NFL coming into the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, Pickens flashed his insane ability for acrobatic one-handed catches.

Training camp part aside, Pickens had one of the best football catches ever made.

Lined up against rookie Joey Porter, Jr. — son of the Pittsburgh great — Pickens ran down the sideline, stopped on a dime to get some separation from Porter and went over the top of his defender (on an overthrow) to nab the one-handed catch.

Incredible stuff!

WATCH:

“I’m also looking to get better; to get my wins. [Pickens] got it today. Tomorrow, I’ll try to get mine. And if I don’t, I’ll keep trying to get mine,” Joey Porter, Jr. said about the highlight catch.

All eyes are on Pickens to splash in his second year in the year. Pickens’ 17.3 percent contested catch rate in 2022 showed fans that the Georgia product has the requisite tough hands to be elite.

In his rookie campaign, Pickens logged 52 catches for 801 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With a year of development now in play for both Pickens and second-year quarterback, Kenny Pickett, the Steelers could witness the beginning of the next great QB-WR duo in Steel City in 2023.

George Pickens' 31-yard TD catch in Week 18 against the Browns was the team's longest offensive touchdown of the 2022 season #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/hvsKmqrxyj — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) January 21, 2023

Pickens’ catch left NFL fans in pure awe:

GEORGE PICKENS! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! THE GREATEST CATCH YOU WILL EVER SEE! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/5lUkweNamS — Sam Block (@theblockspot) August 1, 2023

Great show from @TimotRice for @Steelersdepot pic.twitter.com/o7kc5Gxu8H — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 1, 2023

This George Pickens catch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ajvL013mob — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) August 1, 2023

The JPJ and Pickens competition heating UPPPP, Pickens does what Pickens does though and makes the craziest catch I’ve ever seen in person wow man! pic.twitter.com/XKTfOUYScK — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) August 1, 2023