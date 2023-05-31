George Kittle Hops On Stage To Sing Cher In Front of 49ers Fans

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle may have a singing career in his future thanks to some autotune. The 4x Pro Bowl tight end was recently welcomed on stage by QuinnXCII (who rules by the way) in front of Kittle’s Napa Valley hometown crowd at the BottleRock Festival this past weekend.

THE CROWD LOVED IT

Videos quickly made their way across social media of Kittle belting out some of Cher’s “Believe” song – and not doing a bad job thanks to the wonderful technology of autotune.

The video’s pretty damn funny because it shows how literally anyone can sound a certain way – although Kittle did hilariously crush it with the high notes around 1:40 when he does the “Ahhh-ahhhhh!” high notes.

The crowd loved it and so did QuinnXCII who ended Kittle’s singing debut by saying “Once again, give it up for your tight end,” to an enormous applause.

It’s not the first off-field entertainment that Kittle has brought to a live crowd. Just a few months ago he got involved at WWE WrestleMania when he teamed up with Pat McAfee to take down The Miz.

Hopefully the Niners fans continue to believe in their team during the upcoming season that features a major question of who the starting quarterback will be between Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy.