Famed Singer Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Dead At 83

Legendary R&B and Soul singer Tina Turner peacefully passed at the age of 83 on Wednesday. Turner had been battling an illness and died at her home near Zürich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.

The statement on Turner’s passing, relayed by The Hollywood Reporter, reads:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Cher and Tina Turner performing "Shame, Shame, Shame" on The Cher Show, 1975 pic.twitter.com/ISgNY3pDTa — David Rush (@dav1drush) May 24, 2023

simply the best. rip to the incomparable tina turner, queen of legs, our hearts, and breaking every rule.



the queen of rock 'n roll performing on "soul train" in 1972. pic.twitter.com/ZEwBmxqgoA — maya cade (@mayascade) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner doing Proud Mary is unforgettable. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/sdcn4LqMe9 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 24, 2023

The prototype. A one of one. RIP Tina Turner. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/6l8vcSf6o3 — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) May 24, 2023

The Tennessee-born Anna Mae Bullock — whose career started in 1957 as a part-time singer for “The Kings of Rhythm” — was a 12-time Grammy winner (total) and sold 180 million albums.

Overcoming hardships throughout her decades-long career alongside her abusive, drug-addicted husband Ike Turner, who led “The Kings of Rhythm” at the time of Tina’s addition, Turner evolved into a voice of perseverance for women in the music industry.

With songs like “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” “The Best,” “River Deep – Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” Turner rose to prominence with a wonderfully raspy voice and an on-stage eccentricity matched only by her 60s-inspired hair.

Rest in Peace

Tina Turner – What's Love Got To Do With It pic.twitter.com/PK5j9jjAeu — Rosa María de Nueva Pompeya ARG (@RosaMariaARG) May 17, 2023

Tina Turner behind the scenes of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/Va93OWk5ti — Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) May 24, 2023

R.I.P. Tina Turner, November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023. Here she is performing "River Deep – Mountain High" in 1971. pic.twitter.com/NWL62iXtyM — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) May 24, 2023

one of one. a trailblazer. a queen.



RIP Tina Turner 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/43lhuF448F — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina Turner. as you said, you were simply the best 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/C9RoFsUfV2 — Agron (@Agronveliu97) May 24, 2023

