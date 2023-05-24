Famed Singer Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Dead At 83

Videos by OutKick
Legendary R&B and Soul singer Tina Turner peacefully passed at the age of 83 on Wednesday. Turner had been battling an illness and died at her home near Zürich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.
The statement on Turner’s passing, relayed by The Hollywood Reporter, reads:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.
“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”
The Tennessee-born Anna Mae Bullock — whose career started in 1957 as a part-time singer for “The Kings of Rhythm” — was a 12-time Grammy winner (total) and sold 180 million albums.
Overcoming hardships throughout her decades-long career alongside her abusive, drug-addicted husband Ike Turner, who led “The Kings of Rhythm” at the time of Tina’s addition, Turner evolved into a voice of perseverance for women in the music industry.
With songs like “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” “The Best,” “River Deep – Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” Turner rose to prominence with a wonderfully raspy voice and an on-stage eccentricity matched only by her 60s-inspired hair.
Rest in Peace
