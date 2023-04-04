49ers Tight End George Kittle Wants To Get More Involved With WWE

Videos by OutKick

George Kittle may soon be going the way of George ‘The Animal ‘Steele.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end is reportedly not done with wrestling – after appearing at last weekend’s WrestleMania 39 event.

WRESTLEMANIA 39 WAS A HUGE SUCCESS

On Saturday, Kittle was sitting ringside during night one of the annual pay-per-view event when he suddenly found himself involved in the actual match.

Together, with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who had a stint as a WWE broadcaster, the two football stars teamed up to take on The Miz after the wrestler shoved Kittle.

Eventually, Kittle would clothesline The Miz on the side of the apron before McAfee would do a 360 somersault off the top rope and eventually get the 1-2-3 on the former WWE champion.

Afterwards, the 49ers tight end said that he could get used to stepping foot inside the squared circle.

“Pat McAfee and Triple H have my phone number,” Kittle said on Sunday’s WrestleMania 39 kickoff show. “I will always return those phone calls, baby.”

And it appears he’s pretty serious about it.

George Kittle says he could be involved in future WWE storylines. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

GEORGE KITTLE IS A HUGE WRESTLING FAN

“It was a dream,” Kittle said on the WrestleMania 39 Sunday kickoff show. “I mean, I felt like I’m a 13-year-old kid just out there… Like who would’ve thought. I’m not going to stop smiling for eight months. What a fantastic moment.”

To be fair, Kittle looked a lot better than other NFL players who have tried their hand at wrestling, including former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Although Gronk held the WWE 24/7 Championship for a short period of time, his athletic ability wasn’t umm… too impressive after all he did was jump from a small rafter onto a bunch of wrestlers who softened his land.

Throwback to Rob Gronkowski winning the WWE 24/7 belt. 😆👏



Happy #NationalTightEndsDay pic.twitter.com/6Dpdr0ZPD7 — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 24, 2021

OTHER NFL PLAYERS HAVE JOINED THE WWE

Another reason George Kittle may pursue wresting?

It appears to be a lot safer than playing football.

In a recent interview, the star tight end compared playing football to getting into “multiple car accidents every Sunday.”

He also detailed his rigorous process of trying to put his body back together week after week.

Kittle is currently in the third year of a five-year, $75 million deal with the Niners.

It’ll be interesting to see if he trades football for wrestling like others have, including Brock Lesnar and Baron Corbin.

Not to mention, a McAfee / Kittle tag team championship run would be, in the words of The Miz’s popular catchphrase,… awesome.

49ers TE @gkittle46 says that playing football is like: “I'm in multiple car accidents every Sunday."



"If I'm not doing football, I'm doing recovery."



He says that recovery is brutal each week and that the NFL adding another Thursday Night game is a terrible idea. pic.twitter.com/CFDclVDrOE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2023

WrestleMania 39 took place over a two-night span at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. Over 170,000 fans in attendance saw plenty of highlights – including Roman Reigns surprisingly retaining his WWE Universal title over Cody Rhodes.