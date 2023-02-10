George Kittle Sang During NFL Honors And It Did Not Go Well

Videos by OutKick

George Kittle is one of the world’s best football players.

That’s virtually indisputable, given his track record with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the disappointing end to the 2022 season, he’ll have another shot to get to the Super Bowl in 2023 with a healthier QB situation.

READ: GEORGE KITTLE MAKES IT CLEAR WHO HE THINKS HAS UPPER HAND IN 49ERS’ 2023 QB BATTLE BETWEEN BROCK PURDY, TREY LANCE

He’s been selected to the Pro bowl four times in his six seasons in the NFL. He was a first team All-Pro in 2019. Kittle consistently racks up yards, touchdowns and has even carried the ball 11 times during his time in the Bay Area.

All that is to say that Kittle’s an elite football player.

What he absolutely is not though, is an elite singer.

That was abundantly clear during his vocal “performance” during the NFL Honors show on Thursday night.

Kittle repurposed “My Life Would Suck Without You” by Kelly Clarkson, with some updated lyrics to suit the NFL.

There was certainly some lyrical talent there, but the vocals, uh…leave a lot to be desired.

Yeah, like, A LOT to be desired.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: George Kittle and Claire Kittle attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kittle Should Not Quit His Day Job

While Kittle is clearly not the world’s most talented vocalist, you have to give him credit for getting up there and giving it a shot.

It takes a certain amount of bravery, charisma and lack of embarrassment to “sing” like that on national television in a room full of your peers.

So Kittle should be commended for at least trying his best.

That said, Joey Bosa’s face really sums up what the experience of listening to this song was like.

Same, Joey. Same.